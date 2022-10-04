The Anacortes Police Department responded to 195 cases between Friday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 29. These are some of them:
Friday, Sept. 23
• A Burlington man said two people had come onto a business property at J Avenue and siphoned a total of 40 gallons from two vans. He had video footage of the theft.
• An anonymous reporting party called with concerns about a semi truck with a generator that had been running for hours in the residential area of Cherry Court. An officer saw a generator running but told neighbors there was nothing illegal about the location or with the generator running. Later, officers contacted the owner of the truck, who said he was unaware of the noise. He turned off the compressor and advised there should be no further issues.
Sunday, Sept. 25
• An officer was sent to Fourth Street for a reported motor vehicle accident. The officer contacted a woman who advised she had parked her vehicle and walked down to the Oyster Run. Upon return, she found that her car's front bumper and headlight were ripped off. A witness told her he saw a Dodge pickup cutting too close to the her vehicle while exiting its parking spot. The driver appeared to leave a note, but it included no phone number or identifying information. The pickup had no front license plate.
• A 47-year-old Bellingham man reported that his motorcycle was missing from the area of Ninth Street and Q Avenue. Downtown police units contacted the man who signed the bike as stolen and submitted a photo of it to the responding officer.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
• An employee at a local business called to report that the business was broken into overnight. She found the deadbolt was not engaged and found numerous drawers and cupboards left open throughout the office. She also found the front entrance of the building kicked in and the door framing on the ground. A television and room kit had been stolen, totaling about $8,800. Over $10,000 in damage was done to the building. The officer collected a windowpane to be checked for fingerprints.
• Two intoxicated men were reported outside the Anacortes library, yelling at an employee who asked them to leave. Officers arrived to see one man yelling at the employee and another man yelling at the other man. Both were trespassed and warned they would face arrest if they returned.
• One of the men from the previous call was reported to be fighting with another man in the 900 block of 11th Street. One man told officers he had been punched in the face by the man from the previous call. However, the punched man said he did not want to press charges.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
• A business owner in the 300 block of Commercial Avenue reported there had been a theft of a propane tank from his business and that he had video surveillance footage. The owner said the tank was worth about $65. An officer has distributed images from the video footage.
– Anacortes Police Department
