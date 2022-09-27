The Anacortes Police Department responded to 194 cases between Friday, Sept. 16, and Thursday, Sept. 22. These are some of them:
Friday, Sept. 16
• A local car dealership reported that someone gained access to a customer’s vehicle and that it looked disheveled. The service manager showed the officer the SUV, saying the vehicle was not broken into and was locked when the manager went to access it for work to be done on it. Upon entering the vehicle, the manager saw that the steering column was torn apart and the ignition was damaged. The officer discovered a ring of shaved vehicle keys and pepper spray wedged between the driver’s seat and center console that appeared to have been used to access the locked vehicle and left behind when the prowler fled. Nothing appeared to be missing.
Saturday, Sept. 17
• The owner of a local bar on Commercial Avenue reported that he had pepper-sprayed an unruly male who refused to leave. Officers responded and contacted the owner, who said the man left and walked east. The owner said other customers had informed him of a potential fight in the back of the bar. He said he approached the two involved men and asked them to leave, and they did but returned a short time later. The owner again asked them to leave, saying he would call the police if they didn’t. One of the men became aggressive and approached the owner, leading him to believe the man was about to hit him, he said. The owner pepper-sprayed him and pushed him away. The man left. The owner was advised to call police if he returned.
Sunday, Sept. 18
• A man was reportedly holding a sign while yelling and getting into people’s faces at the corner of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue. Officers contacted protesters in the area, and the parties involved agreed to be cordial with their opposing views and to continue peacefully demonstrating.
Monday, Sept. 19
• A store manager reported that a woman walked out without paying for her items, which included six bottles of tequila and a container of fudge brownies. The officer took digital images and video of the suspect and tried calling the registered owner of the vehicle the woman drove away in.
• An Anacortes man reported that he had been a victim of fraud. He told the responding officer that his computer had been frozen, and it advised him to call Microsoft with a number provided. He said he thought this was suspicious but did so anyway. The person on the phone instructed him to purchase an Apple gift card for $500 so they could fix the computer. The man said he was skeptical and called his bank to put blocks on his accounts, but still went and bought the gift card and gave the person on the phone the card number. He said he understood that he would not be getting his money back, as this was an out-of-country scam.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• An officer driving on Commercial Avenue noticed a man lying on the ground in front of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer contacted the man and another on site. The man on the ground was not conscious but was breathing and had blood pooling on the ground next to his mouth. The officer requested aid. The other man said the man on the ground was drunk and that they had been at a local restaurant drinking.
Thursday, Sept. 22
• There was a report of a lost dog in the 1100 block of B Avenue that was subsequently found in the closet.
– Anacortes Police Department
