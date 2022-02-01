The Anacortes Police Department responded to about 160 cases between Friday, Jan. 21, and Thursday, Jan. 27. Here are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 21
• An officer responded to the 5300 block of Ferry Terminal Road after a reporting party stated that there were people living on his property in RVs and that he wanted them removed. Three people were trespassed with agreements to move the RVs.
• An officer was sent to speak to an Anacortes woman about her husband, who had called and left her a voice message in violation of an active no-contact order. Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the man and transported him to the Skagit County Jail on violation of a no-contact order.
Saturday, Jan. 22
• Officers responded to a report of a woman bothering customers at an Anacortes restaurant. The restaurant wanted her trespassed, and officers arrived and asked the woman to go outside. The store manager said the woman was telling customers to “shut up” but also “I love you.” The woman was given trespass documents.
• An Anacortes man reported that his wedding band had been stolen off his boat in a local marina. Officers are reviewing security video related to this and other recent theft cases at the marina.
• Officers responded to a report of an assault on a bus driver by a passenger. Dispatch stated that the assailant had run away, and the victim was declining aid. The same assailant had reportedly been on several buses that day and had been disorderly and aggressive toward drivers. Officers contacted the woman believed to be the suspect. She was hostile toward officers, and they arrested her for assault. The 49-year-old Oak Harbor woman was booked into Skagit County Jail for investigation of third-degree assault and assaulting a transit supervisor. A witness stated that the woman had chased the transit employee to her car, opened the door and assaulted her.
Sunday, Jan. 23
• A 33-year-old Bellingham man allegedly fled from Anacortes Police the evening of Sunday, Jan. 23. An officer saw that a truck had driven in the wrong direction in the Safeway parking lot, and then saw the truck parked along the curb when the officer exited the store. The officer obtained the vehicle registration and saw that was reported stolen. The driver took off when the officer tried to detain him. The driver almost hit another officer head-on as he fled south on Commercial Avenue. Officers did not follow the driver into Island County, but he was later apprehended by Swinomish Tribal Police.
• A 42-year-old Anacortes man reported a vehicle prowl that had just occurred on 37th Court. The man had seen the lights to his Honda Odyssey on, and his wife had seen a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt standing in the darkness next to a tree in their driveway. When the man went outside to check their van, he saw a car driving on 37th Court and turning west onto 37th Street. He noticed that his driver and passenger doors were ajar. He found that nothing had been taken and told the responding officer that the van was unlocked, and there was no damage to it.
Monday, Jan. 24
• Dispatch advised of a complaint at Washington Park regarding a parked RV that was blocking a dumpster. The two people in the RV were trespassed from Ferry Terminal Road. They said they were in the process of getting gas to move the RV. Nobody answered the RV door when the officer knocked, and trespass notices were signed by the Anacortes Parks Department.
• A woman reported hearing someone playing a guitar in the public restrooms at Storvik Park and thought it was unusual. An officer responded and contacted a man who was indeed playing his guitar in the bathroom. He stated that he was just looking for a warmer place to hang out. The man agreed to pack up his belongings and, despite the excellent acoustics, leave the bathroom available for its intended purpose.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
• A 72-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been grabbed by the neck and shoved into a fence at an Anacortes dog park about five days prior after his dog fought with another dog. He was unable to identify the man who grabbed him, and others in the park at the time were also unable to do so.
• Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 1600 block of D Avenue. A 47-year-old Sedro-Woolley man reported the theft of a catalytic converter. After the officer responded and spoke to him, the man called back and said he saw a car the suspect may have been driving. The officer emailed the image to surrounding law enforcement agencies for help identifying the vehicle and suspect.
• An 85-year-old Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen overnight from her apartment parking space on 24th Street. She told the responding officer that she had used the vehicle the previous day and had left it locked with a club anti-theft device on the steering wheel.
Thursday, Jan. 27
• An officer responded to a complaint of a transient male sleeping at a table at a local restaurant and refusing to leave. The officer was present when the man had been issued a trespass order earlier in the week banning him from the business for a year. Staff said they wanted him trespassed, and officers woke the man up. He stated that he didn’t remember the previous trespass. Officers transported him off the property and completed a citation for first-degree trespass.
• A 41-year-old Anacortes woman called to report the theft of her purse from her vehicle. An officer responded and noticed what appeared to be pieces of glass all over the interior, noting that the front passenger side window was broken in. She reported about $725 worth of stolen items.
– Anacortes Police Department
