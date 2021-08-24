A 49-year-old Anacortes man accidently shot himself in the leg while unloading a handgun Saturday, also striking the toe of another person in an apartment complex on 27th Court. The bullet entered the floor, but not into the apartment below, according to the Anacortes Police Department.
Medics evaluated the people at the scene. Charges for reckless endangerment are pending for the man who accidentally fired the weapon, according to police.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to 136 dispatches Aug. 13-19.
These are some of them.
Friday, Aug. 13
• A 66-year-old Anacortes woman reported her $700 phone and $2 in cash from her wallet were stolen when she accidentally left them in a business restroom in the 2400 block of Commercial Avenue. She noticed a woman enter the bathroom after her and then left the store with a man. The woman returned to the restroom once she realized she had left her phone and wallet inside. Customers assisted in calling her phone to see if it was still in the store without luck. Officers were later able to review video footage and confirmed a suspect. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Aug. 14
• A 31-year-old Anacortes man reported someone had shattered his glass front door overnight in the 1200 block of 12th Street, possibly with a BB gun. Officers found a small hole midway up the door that is about the size of a standard BB. The outer door was shattered, but the inner door was intact, though chipped. There are no suspects.
• An 18-year-old Oak Harbor man faces a charge of reckless driving after an officer noticed a rear brake light constantly on and the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. The officer turned around to contact the driver, who had disappeared. The officer was later able to catch up on Highway 20 and noted the vehicle traveled up to 105 mph. Once the officer activated emergency lights, the vehicle slowed and pulled to the shoulder. The man reportedly told the officer he was driving fast because he had friends in the car. He said he had just gotten his license back after losing it due to a DUI and several tickets. The officer noted an ignition interlock installed in the car, which was required. The officer noted the man was apologetic and stated it wouldn’t happen again.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• Officers received a third-party report of persons harassing girls on the Tommy Thompson Trail. The girls were unknown and did not report anything to police.
• A 44-year-old Puyallup woman called police saying she was fearful of coming out of her hotel room due to the front desk worker being very aggressive. Officers contacted the 22-year-old desk clerk who was reportedly confused as to why police were there. She noted the woman and guests were set to check out that day and were currently packing vehicles. Officers talked to the 44-year-old woman, who said she had rooms for the following weekend that she wanted to cancel but the clerk refused to do so. Officers again talked to the clerk, who showed that the future reservation had been canceled, as requested. Officers facilitated bringing a copy of the paperwork to the room and returning the room keys to the clerk.
Monday, Aug. 16
• A caller reported a man just climbed aboard his boat but left when contacted around 2:30 a.m. Officers checked the dock and talked to a 32-year-old man who eventually acknowledged being on the boat — to look at the scenery. The caller did not want to pursue any action. The man was escorted off the docks and told to stay off the boats.
• A caller requested officers increase patrol of U Avenue due to disruptive activity in the area. She indicated there have been young men parking at the end of U Avenue and drinking and possibly doing drugs. She said she found alcoholic beverage cans and drug paraphernalia outside the next day. Officers requested she call when the subjects are there causing an issue.
• A 51-year-old Anacortes man and a 39-year-old Anacortes woman were trespassed from a business on Commercial Avenue. Employees requested officers remove the woman, who was sleeping in a vehicle, and the man, who was in another vehicle nearby.
• A 78-year-old Yakima man reported the theft of the rear wheel off his bike, which was secured to a rack near M dock at the Cap Sante Marina. The $100 rear wheel and tire assembly was stolen sometime overnight.
• A 57-year-old man was trespassed from the Port of Anacortes after he had been contacted multiple times camping on the property and did not leave. Officers contacted the intoxicated man, who said he thought he was off port property. He refused assistance multiple times and said he was already getting help through social agencies.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• A 23-year-old Anacortes man faces charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance and negligent driving after officers were called to a rollover accident around 7:50 a.m. The two drivers reported no injuries. The man told officers his license was suspended. He said he was traveling westbound on Anaco Beach Road when the collision occurred. He was just before the curve and began sliding as he was braking, causing him to cross the yellow divider lane. He said he was unable to avoid the collision. Officers asked how fast he was going, and the man was uncertain. The roadway was wet. The other driver provided a similar version of events.
• An 18-year-old Anacortes woman pulled into a gas pump at a station on Commercial Avenue. She decided to reposition the vehicle but accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle lurched forward, causing damage to the vehicle and the building.
• A caller reported seeing a dark-colored sedan take the corner from Commercial Avenue to 29th Street at a high speed around 11 p.m. The vehicle did not make the corner, jumped the curb and possibly struck the guidewire for the telephone pole nearby. The driver then backed up and left. Officers checked the area but did not find the vehicle. There was no damage to the guidewire.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• There was a report of graffiti being painted on a large rock at the Cap Sante lookout. Officers determined it was made by road chalk, which is easily washable. The Parks Department was contacted to clean it off.
• A 61-year-old Burlington man reported his vehicle was hit several hours prior in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue. A motorhome reportedly hit his vehicle while it was parked, causing about $25 in damage. He was unable to provide a license plate but said the motorhome drives recklessly around town. The officer noted the transferred material on the towing side mirror wiped off, so it appeared the other vehicle had slight contact and likely didn’t know the vehicles touched while passing.
• Officers received a complaint of two men panhandling on Commercial Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Officers contacted a 60-year-old Anacortes man who said he was panhandling and was approached by another man. They argued about who was going to use the corner. The man said it was verbal only. Officers attempted to talk with the other man, who declined to speak with officers. Officers were called back shortly after for an additional complaint that the men were arguing again, and both parties were shouting racial slurs. Officers asked both to leave the area for the day.
• A nearly $1,100 barbecue was reported stolen from a business on Commercial Avenue. Officers reviewed security video, which showed someone enter the store, shop for a while and then leave without purchasing anything. He then gets into a vehicle, backs up to the barbecue and loads it in the back and drives away. The investigation continues.
• Multiple callers reported a man shooting a compound bow at a target in a vacant lot south of the skate park. The man agreed to move along as he was just waiting for the ferry.
• A caller reported a truck that was parked partly on the sidewalk and was concerned the driver was intoxicated. Officers spoke to the man, who said he was parked that way so he had a better vantage point of where his kids were playing on the playground. He was not intoxicated.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
