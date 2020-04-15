The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 142 dispatches from April 6-13, including these:
Saturday, April 4
• A local grocery store reported a man in the store was believed to be concealing items in his jacket. Officers talked to a 35-year-old man, and video footage showed him placing at least one item in his jacket. He was previously trespassed from the store through October, so he was charged with burglary and trespassed from the store for another year.
• A 38-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested and charged with theft after she refused to pay for food she ordered at a local restaurant. The woman said her wallet was missing. She was given a trespass notice and told to look for her theft charge paperwork in the mail.
• An anonymous caller reported a large gathering of people in a restaurant parking lot on Commercial Avenue. An officer responded to the area to counsel the group on proper social distancing, and they dispersed soon after.
Sunday, April 5
• The wheels and tires were stolen from a small car parked on the 2200 block of 30th Street over the weekend. The owner said the thief also caused damage by using improper jack points.
Tuesday, April 7
• A resident on 29th Street reported a hole was drilled in his vehicle’s fuel tank and $30 worth of gasoline was stolen sometime overnight. Damage is estimated at more than $200.
• A local man reported he received a piece of mail from the unemployment office suggesting that his application was being reviewed. The man called the office back because he had not applied for unemployment as he was still working. He was advised to monitor his bank and credit reports.
• A building owned by a local nonprofit sustained $500 in damage to a large window. The investigating officer took photos of the broken window and a large rock on the ground that was likely used. No other damage to the facility was evident.
• An officer went to South Fidalgo Bay Road to investigate a report of vehicles driving into shrubbery on the side of the road. Investigation revealed the people on scene were trying to free their rooster, which was trapped in the bushes. They agreed not to use their vehicles to knock down the vegetation.
Wednesday, April 8
• A 39-year-old Oak Harbor man was ticketed in connection with a two-vehicle collision in the Sharpes Corner roundabout. He entered into the roundabout from Anacortes and turned into the left rear tire of a trailer pulled by a semi, causing damage to his sports car and a small scrape to the rim of the trailer. No one was injured.
• A woman reported that a pickup truck was keeping her from leaving a local coffee stand. Officers went to the scene and spoke with the pickup driver, who stated she was making a “citizen’s arrest” because of the way the other vehicle was being driven. The pickup driver was counseled on the legality and safety issues associated with her behavior.
• Hospital staff called police because they saw a young man in the parking lot who they thought was prowling cars. An officer spoke with the young man, who was outside smoking a cigarette but was not prowling cars.
Thursday, April 9
• A grocery store contacted police about a theft. Officers located the suspect in the parking lot and took her into custody. Investigation indicated that the 26-year-old Everett woman stole about $70 worth of toiletry items. She was released from custody and given a citation and a trespass notice.
— Anacortes Police Department
