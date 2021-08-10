The Anacortes Police Department responded to several dispatches July 30 to Aug. 5. These are some of them.
Friday, July 30
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man reported his rear license plate was stolen while parked on H Avenue in the past five days. The bolts securing the plate were unscrewed, as well. Estimated loss is $10.
• A 47-year-old Burlington woman faces a charge of DUI/physical control after another driver reported her vehicle was running stop lights south on Commercial Avenue around 7 p.m. Officers found the vehicle parked crooked in the McDonald’s lot with the keys in the ignition and the suspect in the driver’s seat. Officers noted she showed signs of drinking and her front passenger tire was completely flat, though she denied hitting anything. Her breath test was more than double the legal limit. She was cited and released. Officers later determined that the woman’s vehicle hit another car on Seafarers’ Way after someone left a note on the damaged vehicle noting the same vehicle make, model and license plate as the suspect vehicle. Officers reviewed security footage, which showed the accident. The driver now faces an additional charge of hit and run.
• A 36-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault and domestic violence harassment after officers were dispatched to a call reporting the assault around 7:30 p.m. The man reportedly pushed both his mother and his roommate to the ground during an argument. The man then allegedly chased the roommate around the yard as he called 911. The suspect fled the scene but later returned and was taken into custody on several warrants and the new charges.
Saturday, July 31
• A 28-year-old Burlington man reported a vehicle prowl in which a pack of cigarettes and a snub nose gun had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The man reported arriving in town around 5:30 a.m. He recalled seeing the gun at 11:45 a.m. when he left work but noticed it missing around 2 p.m. after several stops in town. Officers were unable to find security camera footage of the theft.
• A 29-year-old Spokane man was arrested on a charge of DUI after a resident reported a vehicle parked at a stop sign in the middle of the road around 7 p.m. near 25th Street and C Avenue. The driver reportedly appeared to be unconscious with the vehicle running. Officers contacted the driver and eventually woke him after several attempts. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. After breath tests, he was booked into jail. He had three prior DUIs in 2018 and two in 2021.
Sunday, Aug. 1
• Officers were called to check on a man walking into the roadway, screaming and waving his arms at nearly 1 a.m. near Sharpes Corner. Officers contacted a 43-year-old transient man matching the description who said a friend dropped him off and left him there, so he was upset. He was trying to wave down a ride to Oak Harbor. Officers determined the man had six warrants. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to jail. Once at jail, staff requested the man receive a fit-for-jail evaluation at the hospital due to a health issue. The man was reportedly not cooperative at the hospital during treatment and additional officers were requested when he was released. The man later advised he would cooperate and apologized for his actions. He was booked into jail.
Monday, Aug. 2
• A 36-year-old Anacortes man was cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to renew expired registration after being involved in a car accident around 4:30 p.m. near the skate park. His vehicle was traveling southbound and he allegedly got distracted while adjusting the stereo. He swerved into the other lane, striking the second vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries.
• A 70-year-old Anacortes woman reported a hit-and-run accident around 5 p.m. on Commercial Avenue. She said she stopped at a red light, and the small white vehicle behind her bumped into her rear bumper. She pulled into the Walgreens parking lot, but the other vehicle continued on. Officers noted about $250 in damage to her vehicle.
• A 22-year-old Anacortes man reported his vehicle window was smashed and a portable boombox and various clothing items were stolen. The theft occurred sometime between 3-5 p.m. at the parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
• A 20-year-old Anacortes woman was counseled to be more careful after hitting a parked vehicle while backing out of a driveway. She contacted the vehicle owner and advised she misjudged the angle and distance while backing. Officers assisted in an exchange of information.
• A caller reported a woman walking near the concrete median on Highway 20 between Sharpes Corner and R Avenue just before midnight. An officer contacted her walking westbound near the viewpoint. She was provided a courtesy transport to town.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
• City parks staff requested a 47-year-old transient man be trespassed from all city parks after he had been moved out of several parks. Most recently, the man was found camping in the forest at Washington Park, outside the designated camping area.
Thursday, Aug. 5
• A variety of tools, including air compressors, drills, sanders and saws, were reported stolen in a burglary in the 1900 block of Shannon Point Road. Someone broke into a supply warehouse and small outdoor storage sheds overnight and took the items. Estimated loss is $2,800.
• A 40-year-old Anacortes woman reported someone backed into her vehicle around 8 p.m. at a business in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue. The driver refused to provide information before leaving. The woman said they were in the drive-through line when the vehicle in front started backing up. She honked, but the driver continued to back up, striking her vehicle. The driver reportedly made no attempt to contact the woman, who said the man was dismissive and told her to photograph his license plate before leaving. Contact with the offending driver is pending.
