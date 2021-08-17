The Anacortes Police Department responded to 128 dispatches August 6-11.
These are some of them.
Friday, August 6
•A 35-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was cited for theft after reportedly stealing more than $400 worth of items from a store in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers were called about 8 p.m. when a man left the store with a bag of items. A manager chased the man, who dropped the bag outside and got into a car with a dog inside and left. The vehicle had several distinctive features. Officers later found the car and talked to a 38-year-old Anacortes woman inside, who claimed she let a man she didn’t know well use her vehicle. She said the man stole things he could resell. She provided a name and officers cited the man via summons after being unable to locate him.
Saturday, August 7
•A 44-year-old Anacortes woman reported a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a grocery store about 5:20 p.m. She returned to her vehicle after shopping to find it damaged. She later told an officer it is possible the damage occurred at another location. There are no suspects.
Sunday, August 8
•A convenience store clerk called police to report a 28-year-old Mount Vernon man had gone into the restroom and ate merchandise about 9 a.m. and was currently in the parking lot smoking. Officers located the man, who denied eating the pies. The clerk did not want to press theft charges as the amount was less than $3 but did request the man be trespassed from the business.
•A 46-year-old Oak Harbor woman was cited for failure to yield after crossing Commercial Avenue and being struck by another vehicle about 4:30 p.m. The woman had a stop sign, requiring her to yield to traffic. She said she didn’t see the other vehicle when she opted to cross the street.
Monday, August 9
•A 69-year-old Anacortes man reported his phone was stolen while it was charging outside the library. The man said he plugged his phone in near the front entrance about 10:30 p.m. About half an hour later, the phone was gone but the charger was still there. He was nearby in his car and didn’t notice the theft. Estimated loss is $150.
•A city parks department employee called about a teen spray painting at the skate park. Officers spoke to the 18-year-old man who said he believed it was allowed at the park due to the abundance of markings already there. He was told it wasn’t allowed and agreed to stop.
•A 72-year-old Anacortes woman reported her $650 mountain bike was stolen off her back porch after someone cut the lock. Officers are seeking surveillance video.
•An employee at a business in the 1900 block of Commercial Avenue reported someone stole a $270 power drill. Officers checked for the suspect but were unable to find anyone in the area matching the description.
•A 26-year-old woman called police to report a man threatened to come into a business and beat up her and another employee, a 19-year-old woman, about 5 p.m. Officers said the two women appeared visibly shaken from their confrontation with the man. The 26-year-old said that the man purchased coffee and then lingered. She asked him to leave as the business was closing soon. She said the man threw his coffee on the ground and threatened them, becoming increasingly agitated. She asked the man to leave again, and he complied. Officers were unable to locate the man.
•A 35-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on a charge of DUI after an off-duty officer called in her reportedly poor driving about 9:15 p.m. The off-duty officer followed the woman eastbound on Oakes Avenue into town, where she ended up turning to go westbound on Oakes Avenue. The officer noted the woman was consistently driving in the oncoming lane. As the off-duty officer was following, the woman’s vehicle struck a power pole in the 3500 block, causing significant front end damage with the front and side airbags deploying. On-duty officers responded. The woman reportedly admitted to drinking. After performing several field sobriety tests, she refused to continue and was taken into custody and transported to the police station. Her breath test results were more than three times the legal limit. She was cited and released to a sober relative.
Tuesday, August 10
•A 34-year-old Anacortes man faces charges of theft after a crime spree that started about noon at several downtown stores. An employee of a business in the 700 block of Commercial Avenue called to report the man left the store wearing about $250 worth of merchandise, having left his shoes and clothing in the store. He reportedly told staff that his mother, who was at a downtown restaurant, would pay for the items. He then left the store. Not long after, another business reported the theft of a $215 skateboard. Shortly after, the man was spotted in the new clothes on a skateboard in the area. Officers arrested him on a theft charge. He was also trespassed from both businesses.
•About 3 p.m., employees at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue reported a man was refusing to leave and throwing things around. As officers were on the way, a manager at a grocery store in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue called to report a man with the same description had just broke a $100 display case. Officers were waved down and informed the man was now in a shop in the 1400 block of Commercial Avenue. They noted it was the same man from earlier in the day. He was cited for malicious mischief and trespassed from the restaurant and the grocery store.
•Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check at an inn in the 900 block of 30th Street. The caller requested the removal of a man in the lobby who seemed confused and who was drinking mouthwash. When officers arrived, they were told the man was banging on doors. He was found in the hallway of the second floor and identified as a man officers at encountered several times that day. Officers asked if he would like to speak to someone at the hospital about his recent history of odd behavior, but he declined. He was trespassed from the inn.
•A section of chain link fence was reported cut at a Bonneville Power Administration substation on Puget Way. Estimated damage is $600.
•A 26-year-old Anacortes man reported being the victim of fraud. He received a text message he thought was from someone at his new job asking him to pick up $700 worth of Google Play gift cards for a client. He didn’t find it suspicious as gift cards are often given out to clients. He purchased the cards and provided the numbers on the back via text message. He then thought about it and called the person who he thought he was texting with and realized the two numbers were drastically different. The officer noted by Googling the text number, it has multiple complaints for similar scams.
•Officers were called to a single vehicle accident in which a 32-year-old Anacortes woman drove off the road and her vehicle ended up stuck in a culvert. She said she noticed someone she knew walking on the road and attempted to pull into the driveway of a residence and lost steering ability. It did not appear drugs or alcohol were involved. Her vehicle was later pulled from the culvert by a tow company.
Wednesday, August 11
•Three-foot flames were seen coming from the high school’s roof. Officers found the pottery teacher doing an outside firing.
•Staff at a business in the 7600 block of Highway 20 requested that a 29-year-old man be trespassed after he tried to get into a pool and was confrontational when asked to leave. Officers later located the man and issued a trespass notice.
•A 51-year-old Anacortes man faces a charge of assault after officers were called to a fight at the skate park about 7:30 p.m. Officers were approached by a 20-year-old Oak Harbor man who said he had words with a 16-year-old Anacortes boy. He told the boy to leave, which he did. About an hour later, the Oak Harbor man said the teen returned with his dad. The father reportedly tackled the man and punched him in the head. Multiple witnesses reportedly confirmed seeing the father attack the man.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
