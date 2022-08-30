The Anacortes Police Department responded to 230 cases between Friday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 25. These are some of them:
Friday, Aug. 19
• An Oregon woman reported that her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle in the Washington State Ferry Terminal parking lot sometime since Aug. 14. An officer provided local resources for towing, repair and car rental.
• Officers responded to a fight in progress at a motel on Commercial Avenue. An 18-year-old Anacortes man was engaged in a fight with a 44-year-old Anacortes man, according to the call. There were reportedly five or six people involved and lots of yelling. Five officers responded and found a man with a bloody nose and learned that some of the involved people had been in an argument. Eventually, the 44-year-old man and the 18-year-old shook hands and apologized.
Saturday, Aug. 20
• A man reported that a small aluminum boat had been abandoned behind his business on South March Point Road. He showed an officer the small boat, which was old and in rough shape. The officer took photos of it and ran the boat number through dispatch, but no information was available.
• An Anacortes man reported that his boat and trailer were stolen from the 2400 block of T Avenue. He said he had taken the boat for a short trip on the water to check it, then parked it on the street. He returned and found the boat and trailer were gone.
• Officers responded to assist the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was reported to be trying to run a man on a bicycle off the road. The 45-year-old Anacortes man reported that he was riding his bike on March Point Road near Texas Road when a car came onto his side of the road, causing him to go into the dirt to avoid being hit. Officers contacted a 23-year-old Anacortes woman, who denied trying to hit him, but did say she was annoyed by all the bikes on the road who don’t move to the side. She apologized to the cyclist, but said she wasn’t trying to hit him. She was cautioned and advised that she could be charged with a crime if it was determined she was trying to run someone over.
Sunday, Aug. 21
• An Anacortes woman reported that a subject had thrown a cigarette out of a car window, igniting the grass in the 1700 block of 10th Street. The responding officer was informed while en route to the scene that the fire had been extinguished and the suspect vehicle had headed east on 10th Street. Neighbors of the reporting party had extinguished the fire and were wetting down the burnt grass. The officer received video footage from another neighbor but could not see the license plate or get a driver description.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
• A local store advised that a theft had just occurred, and another call came in advising of a fight at the same location. Officers who responded were told that a suspect had left on foot and that an employee had tackled him in the parking lot, though the suspect apparently got away. Officers were unable to find the suspect they were looking for but distributed images of him to other law enforcement in Skagit County. The total value of the theft was about $174.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
• An Anacortes man reported an ongoing issue with a barking dog in the 1600 block of 40th Street. He said a small neighbor dog barks for 20 or more minutes at a time anytime he walks into his own backyard. The officer contacted the dog’s owner, who advised that he had purchased a bark collar but that the dog barked even when it was turned to its highest level. He also said he feels like the neighbors’ dogs provoke his dog to bark. The officer recommended a different brand of bark collar and explained the barking ordinance.
– Anacortes Police Department
