A 2-year-old child was taken to Harborview Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 2 after falling from a second-floor apartment window on 27th Street.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said medics took the child first to Island Hospital. “The doctors could find no obvious injuries, but as a precaution the child was sent to Harborview to be checked out because of the distance of the fall,” he said.
Police determined the fall was accidental, and there is no criminal investigation.
Parents of small children in taller buildings are urged to put up barriers to keep them away from open windows or keep them out of rooms with open windows.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to more than 150 calls last week. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Aug. 3
• A collision involving two vehicles occurred in the roundabout at D Avenue and 32nd Street, just after 9 a.m. No one was injured, but the 69-year-old Portland, Oregon, driver was given a ticket for improper passing. The driver attempted to go around the lead car on the left side, causing the crash.
• An officer responded to a report of a loose dog downtown Saturday afternoon. Before the officer arrived, Anacortes Arts Festival staff captured the “flea-ing” suspect and returned it to its rightful owner.
Sunday, Aug. 4
• Officers were dispatched mid-afternoon to the 900 block of 22nd Street to investigate a report of a loud “boom.” Officers went to an apartment building and spoke with two men in the area who said they were experimenting with items to see if they would explode. Officers took a spent firework as evidence and wrote an infraction to a 23-year-old man who lived in the apartment.
• A local distillery representative reported that about $120 worth of product was tampered with or stolen from the business recently. The thief may have entered through an unlocked window.
Monday, Aug. 5
• A 23-year-old Anacortes woman driving a pickup rear-ended a semi-truck pulling onto Highway 20 from March’s Point Road. The truck trailer was not damaged, but the pickup sustained damage to the front end.
• An officer recognized a 22-year-old man as having an arrest warrant out of Florida for grand theft auto. While officers spoke with the man Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue, he abruptly spun away, jumped over the shrubbery behind him and ran off toward O Avenue. Officers pursued him and set up containment of the area after losing sight of him. He was later found hiding in bushes in the 1500 block of O Avenue. He was taken into custody on his warrant. When asked why he ran, the man said he wanted to see his family. He now faces additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as obstructing law enforcement. He was booked in jail on an investigative hold for his warrant and charges.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• A 70-year-old Oak Harbor man was given a ticket for failure to yield after he misjudged the amount of time he would need when entering the roundabout at Sharpes Corner. He was struck by a pickup on the driver’s side, but was uninjured in the collision.
• An officer was dispatched to a two-car collision at 27th Street and Commercial Avenue just before 5 p.m. Both drivers declined medical attention. The driver at-fault was determined to be a local 28-year-old who pulled into the roadway and struck the vehicle driving on 27th Street with enough impact to turn it slightly to the side. Further investigation revealed that the-at fault driver’s license was suspended and she had no insurance. She was issued infractions for no insurance and failure to yield and cited for driving while license suspended.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• An officer investigated a shoplifting complaint on Wednesday afternoon. The store manager pointed the officer toward a woman, later determined to be a local 51-year-old, for attempted theft of a bottle of body spray. The woman asserted that she had purchased the bottle elsewhere. At the manager’s request, the woman was trespassed from the store for one year.
• The animal control officer set live traps to capture a mother cat and her kittens in the area of Puget Way. The felines were successfully captured and taken to the Humane Society.
• An officer pulled a car over Wednesday evening after noticing the 42-year-old driver was someone whose license had been suspended. The man he needed to turn in his paperwork to the Department of Licensing. He was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and later released from the scene.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• An officer on patrol in the 4000 block of Oakes Avenue early Thursday morning pulled a sports car after discovering that the vehicle was sold in June, but the title was not transferred. The 18-year-old Granite Falls driver said he had not yet transferred the vehicle title into his name. He was also informed that his license was suspended, which came as a surprise to him. He was cited and released after agreeing to await a licensed driver for his car.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.