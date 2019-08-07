A local man told Anacortes Police on Tuesday, July 30, that he was a victim of a phone scam involving a supposed computer security contract in which he complied with a request to purchase gift cards and turn over the PINs to the caller.
The scam report was one of 265 calls handled by Anacortes Police Department from July 27 to Aug. 5. Here are some of the other calls handled during that period.
Sunday, July 28
• A 28-year-old Kirkland man was given a ticket for failure to yield after he drove his SUV into the path of a motorhome that was exiting the Sharpes Corner south toward Oak Harbor. No one was injured in the collision.
Tuesday, July 30
• A 31-year-old Eastsound man was arrested early Tuesday and booked in jail on an investigative hold for several charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and resisting arrest. The arrest occurred after a sergeant recognized the man as a possible suspect in the theft of alcohol from a local grocery store two days prior. The sergeant contacted the man and began asking him questions about the bicycle he was standing near. During the conversation, the sergeant attempted to detain the man, but the man broke free and ran off. Officers caught up with the man a few minutes later. A search of clothing and a backpack dropped during the foot pursuit yielded several drug paraphernalia items and a small amount of heroin.
• A 33-year-old Oak Harbor woman was ticketed for following too close after the vehicle she was driving struck a sedan in front of her on westbound Highway 20 near Reservation Road. No one was injured, but both vehicles were damaged.
• A 40-year-old Anacortes man was arrested Tuesday evening and booked in jail on six warrants, including one felony out of the Skagit County Superior Court. A Mount Vernon Police K-9 Unit dog alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, so the man’s vehicle was impounded. A search yielded drug paraphernalia and drug residue. The suspect faces possible related charges.
• A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft just after 9 p.m. at a local shipyard. He told an officer that he was taking things that belonged to a friend. The officer asked to see the contents of the bag he was carrying, but the man — who showed signs of possible intoxication — couldn’t unzip it. With the man’s permission, a staff member opened the bag and found about $200 worth of supplies belonging to the shipyard. The was booked in the county jail on an investigative hold of theft and burglary charges.
Wednesday, July 31
• A 42-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on Highway 20 just after 1:30 a.m. for a misdemeanor arrest warrant and driving with a suspended license. The jail declined to book her, so she was released after agreeing to appear in court.
Friday, Aug. 2
• An officer in a patrol vehicle slammed on his brakes and swerved to avoid a collision with a sedan that ran a stop sign at Fourth Street and Q Avenue and stopped in the middle of the intersection, just after 10:30 p.m. The sedan driver, a 32-year-old La Conner woman, apologized for almost causing a collision and said her brakes were malfunctioning. She failed a roadside sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol level to be above the legal limit. She was taken into custody for DUI and later released to a sober friend.
— Anacortes Police Department
