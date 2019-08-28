An Anacortes resident found a stack of cash on the sidewalk late Saturday, Aug. 17, and turned it in to the Anacortes Police Department. The police are not releasing much more information about the cash in order to reserve details that could be identified only by the owner, Capt. Dave Floyd said. He did say it was “a substantial amount” and commented on the finder’s honesty.
“It shows that there are still plenty of folks with honesty and integrity in what people sometimes see as a society in which values are deteriorating,” Floyd said.
Here are some other calls Anacortes police responded to from Aug. 17-22.
Saturday, Aug. 17
• A man reported a hit-and-run collision late Saturday involving an unoccupied SUV parked on M Avenue at 18th Street. The officer spoke with several neighbors who came outside after hearing the impact and obtained some information about the suspect vehicle, including the grill that was left at the scene of the crash. Officers did not find the at-fault vehicle that evening. Two days later, a 37-year-old Anacortes woman turned herself in at the Anacortes Police Station. She said she was looking at her phone when she hit the back of a parked car and left the scene because her license was suspended. The investigating officer filled out paperwork charging the driver for driving while license suspended and hit-and-run unattended.
• A 66-year-old Lopez Island woman was given a ticket for failure to yield Saturday evening after she pulled her minivan in front of a sedan driving through the roundabout at Sharpes Corner. The sedan had reportable damage, but no one was hurt.
Sunday, Aug, 18
• A 64-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant issued by Skagit County Superior Court after he was seen riding on the tailgate of a pickup truck in the area of Fourth Street and R Avenue. An officer saw the pickup drive by at 1 p.m., pulled it over and informed the driver that it is illegal for a someone to ride on a tailgate. The officer ran a routine check on both men and learned of the felony warrant. The 64-year-old was taken into custody without incident and booked in jail on his warrant.
• An officer driving on Highway 20 toward Anacortes pulled over a vehicle that was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of the highway. The 32-year-old driver told the officer that he wasn’t from the area and was confused. A routine check revealed he had no driver’s license. He was issued a citation for driving without a license and informed of his court date.
• A motorist reported that his front license plate was stolen while his car was parked at Volunteer Park earlier that day.
Monday, Aug. 19
• Officers contacted a man and woman sleeping in a stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway on 17th Street early Monday. The SUV was reported stolen to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office the day before. Both occupants were taken into custody. The 42-year-old Burlington woman was booked in jail on an investigative hold for possession of a stolen vehicle and two warrants for driving while license suspended. The 47-year-old Burlington man was booked in jail on an investigative hold for possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and searched by the Mount Vernon K-9 Unit. Officers found methamphetamine, unused needles and a glass pipe. The pair face possible drug charges as a result. The vehicle was later released to its owner.
• A local man brought a sweepstakes letter to the police station, believing it to be a scam. The $2.5 million “jackpot” came with a first installment of $5,800 and a request to return a portion of the proceeds to an address in Daytona Beach, Florida.
• An R Avenue resident given a rooster as a gag gift was given seven days to find a new home for the bird after three neighbors complained of being awakened by its early morning crowing. A city ordinance disallows keeping roosters within the city limits.
• A downtown auto body shop reported the theft of a customer’s front and rear license plates.
• A 47-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for operating a vehicle without a title and driving without insurance after his vehicle was pulled over for having expired registration tabs. An officer pulled over the 1980s-model van at Christianson Road and Highway 20.
• The manager of a business on the 400 block of O Avenue reported graffiti in green spray paint on the side of their building. The manager said the tagging occurred during the night of Friday, Aug. 16.
• A pickup parked at a local lodging establishment on Commercial Avenue was vandalized sometime during the previous night. The pickup owner called police to report that she would have to replace two $300 tires after one of them was punctured by a sharp object.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• A 53-year-old Mount Vernon man was issued a trespass notice in response to a report that he had been yelling at city staff members at Anacortes City Hall. Based on the subject’s description, officers stopped a man driving on Q Avenue. He was cited for driving while license suspended and released with a copy of his citation and notice of one-year trespass from City Hall.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.