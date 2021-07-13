The Anacortes Police Department responded to 193 dispatches July 2-8.
These are some of them.
Friday, July 2
• The 7-Eleven building was damaged after a 58-year-old Wyoming man said his foot slid off the brake as he was stopping and accidentally hit the gas pedal. He drove over the parking curb, up onto the 7-Eleven sidewalk and into the southwest corner of the building. It punched a hole in the cinderblock wall, which damaged water and power lines. The damaged area of the building was unoccupied at the time of the collision. Officers noted the man’s right ankle was in a brace.
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man reported a backpack and Nikon camera were stolen and his vehicle’s window was broken while parked at the Whistle Lake trail lot. Estimated damage is $300 in addition to $875 in stolen property.
• Officers contacted three men after receiving a call about a fight around 8:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of Highway 20. It was determined to be mutual pushing and shoving and involved parties did not want to pursue charges.
• A 70-year-old Nevada man, who had been drinking, was given a ride to his hotel after believing his car had been towed. Officers determined the man’s missing truck was a few blocks away.
• An Anacortes woman requested extra patrols after finding a $5 bill stuck in her door jamb. She said she Googled the issue and found it is apparently a common practice of burglars to check if someone is occupying the home.
Saturday, July 3
• A caller reported a man and woman drinking beer on the tailgate of a white truck around 3:50 p.m. at the Cap Sante lookout. Officers contacted the two, who were eating a takeout meal. They were informed they couldn’t consume alcohol there because it is a city park. They apologized and dumped out the beer. Officers noted the passenger said it was hers, and the driver wasn’t drinking.
Sunday, July 4
• A 48-year-old Anacortes man reported receiving what he thought was a fraudulent check and letter. He said the documents arrived and the same day he received a text concerning how to cash the check. He noted he had no connection to the company mailing it. The letter includes instructions to buy gift cards as part of a shopping evaluation. The man did not cash the check and blocked the phone number.
• A caller reported a man sleeping on the side of the roadway around 5 p.m. on March Point Road. Officers contacted a 19-year-old Mount Vernon man, who was under the influence and hard to wake up. The man refused transport, and his girlfriend later arrived to take custody of him.
• A 24-year-old woman called police to report her 4-year-old daughter missing around 6 p.m. She said the girl was last seen in the house but could not be found after searching the house several times. Officers found the child sleeping on a bed upstairs in the house hidden in a pile of blankets.
• A caller reported a shopping cart at the corner of 12th Street and J Avenue that they were concerned may roll into the street. It was returned to the store.
• Airlift Northwest requested a check of the area around the hospital for aerial fireworks around 11:20 p.m. The area was checked and the helicopter landed safely.
Wednesday, July 7
• A 63-year-old Anacortes man was driving westbound in the 2200 block of 12th Street around 4:30 p.m. when he reportedly felt dizzy at the traffic light and apparently passed out. His vehicle drifted across the center line and struck a second vehicle driven by a 45-year-old California man with three kids in the car. It appears the driver suffered a medical issue, causing the accident.
Thursday, July 8
• A woman called police to report a vehicle prowl in which about $350 was stolen from her vehicle overnight in the 1300 block of N Avenue. A second neighbor reported a work pager and radio stolen along with about $95 in cash. A third vehicle’s door was found open but the owner said nothing had been taken. There are no suspects.
• An employee at a business in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue called to report a customer left a jar in the men’s restroom that was possibly methamphetamine. Officers confirmed the substance was consistent with meth. The employee said it is uncertain who left the items, which also included a lighter and a broken pen. The items were collected by police for destruction.
• A man called police to report a drone was possibly following him in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue. He was concerned the subject may be casing the area. Officers were unable to locate the drone or an operator.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
