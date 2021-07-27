The Anacortes Police Department responded to 178 dispatches July 16-23.
These are some of them.
Friday, July 16
• Officers were called to a domestic violence incident involving a man and his girlfriend. The man called police after he was allegedly slapped in the face and stabbed in the arm with a long knife several times after an ongoing argument about their relationship. The suspect, a local 39-year-old woman, was booked in the county jail on a second-degree assault charge.
Saturday, July 17
• A masked bandit reportedly scratched on the front door of a residence on 38th Street early morning on the 17th. The raccoon fled before the responding officer contacted it.
• Officers responded to 28th Street to investigate a male who was walking through the area making threatening statements and possibly carrying a handgun. Officers were initially unable to find a male matching the description provided, but later clarified that the person calling for help had not seen a weapon. Police later contacted a 38-year-old man known to them to speak with him about the incident. The man stated that he was loudly singing the music he was listening to. Though there was no crime committed, a routine check revealed that the man had four outstanding arrest warrants from the Anacortes Municipal Court and the jail would accept him on his warrants. When told that he was under arrest, the man fled on foot for several minutes before he was taken into custody by officers. The man was booked in jail on his warrants and an additional charge of resisting arrest.
• A motorist near Sharpes Corner observed a possible rear-end collision near the intersection and noted that the involved SUV and sports car pulled into a nearby retail parking lot. The responding officer located the cars involved and spoke with all involved to assure that they were physically OK. After confirming no injuries, the officer spoke with the at-fault driver in the sports car, a 25-year-old from Federal Way, who told police that he looked down at his phone and did not see the car slowing in front of him. Further investigation revealed that the driver had a suspended license and the title of the car he was driving had not been transferred. The driver was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and failure to transfer title and later released with a copy of his citations.
Sunday, July 18
• A local care facility contacted police because someone had entered a bus they owned without their permission. Investigation revealed that no damage was done to the vehicle, however, the facility representative requested that the two people involved be trespassed from their property for one year.
• A 42-year-old Burlington man was arrested and booked in jail late at night for his alleged involvement in a physical altercation with his girlfriend on the side of South Fidalgo Bay Road. An argument turned physical when they canceled their camping plans and the man attempted to leave his girlfriend on the side of the road. She grabbed the vehicle keys during the argument and the male used physical means to get the keys back. Officers took the man into custody and booked him on a domestic violence assault charge.
Monday, July 19
• A resident walking near the lookout at Cap Sante noticed an abrasive message written in chalk on the rocks so she called police for assistance. The Parks and Recreation Department was notified of the messaging for cleanup. There are no suspects.
• A person claiming they were from the Publisher’s Clearing House office called a local resident informing him that he won one million dollars. The call receiver hung up on the caller and spoke with police about the matter.
• An officer attempted a welfare check on a takeout customer of a local restaurant. A delivery driver reportedly attempted to bring a bag of food to a man who initially paid with cash, then threw the bag back at the driver, snatched his money and unsuccessfully attempted to grab the change that the driver was about to give him. The business opted not to press charges but requested a police officer check on the subject to make sure he was OK. The officer was unable to locate the man.
Tuesday, July 20
• Officers were sent to T Avenue because of a suspicious complaint. A caller from a business in the area said a man was walking on their property, stashing items as he went. The first officer on scene was met by a few people who pointed toward a man walking about 30 yards ahead carrying several items often used in a marine environment (life vests, flare guns, etc.). The 36-year-old Anacortes man, who had an arrest warrant for theft, was taken into custody on his warrant. He was later released with a notice trespassing him from the property he was on and faces possible charges of theft and vehicle prowling for accessing boats and a motorhome stored on the property.
• Officers were sent to a boat moored off Q Avenue for a fight in progress between a husband and wife. Investigation revealed that the two started arguing over dinner in town and continued when they returned to the boat. An alleged physical confrontation was reportedly initiated by the husband. He was booked in jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
Wednesday, July 21
• A resident of an apartment on 27th Court called police to report that sometime during the night, her car was keyed, resulting in about $50 in damage to the paint.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
