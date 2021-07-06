The Anacortes Police Department responded to 138 dispatches June 27 through July 1.
These are some of them.
Sunday, June 27
•A U Avenue resident called police to report that overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle, tripped the hood latch and stole his $129 car battery.
• A 47-year-old Bellingham man was arrested for criminal trespassing. Police officers responded to a removal complaint of a male who was asking business patrons for money within the store. Investigation revealed that the man was trespassed from the store 11 months prior, so he was taken into custody and released with a citation.
Monday, June 28
• An Anacortes resident called police because she was locked out of her home by her boyfriend who had since left the area. The caller apologized to responding officers for the inconvenience and told them that she and her boyfriend argued, but nothing physical occurred. Officers located the boyfriend a short distance away and spoke with him about a verbal argument that he said turned physical when his girlfriend slapped him in the face. Officers returned to the home and took the 50-year-old Anacortes woman into custody on a domestic violence assault charge. She was later booked in jail.
Tuesday, June 29
• An officer on patrol on Commercial Avenue saw a sedan driving southbound in front of him with expired license plates. The officer turned on his emergency lights and spoke with the 33-year-old Eastsound man driving the car. The tabs had expired in February, and the driver had a suspended license. He was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and later released with a ticket.
Wednesday, June 30
• A restaurant manager reported an obviously fake $10 bill that was passed by an unknown person sometime during the work shift. The fake bill was printed on regular paper and appeared to be a copy of genuine currency.
• A woman reported what appeared to be a scam. She went online to find a rental car company and called the number provided on the website. The person offered her a good deal if she paid with a Go Bank card and called them back with the number on the card, which she did. A short time later, the website was taken down and the phone number was disconnected.
Thursday, July 1
• A wallet containing coins, a driver’s license and a debit card was stolen in a 32nd Street vehicle prowl. The victim said the car was left unlocked overnight.
• Officers are looking for a white 2002 Chevy cargo van with Washington plates C67306L that was stolen from the 500 block of 30th Street sometime Wednesday night. The vehicle was left unlocked with a key inside, according to the victim. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact an APD Officer via 911 Dispatch.
• A locking mailbox on H Avenue was pried open. The victim told police that the incident occurred overnight, and there may have been bills, in the box, but she was unsure.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
