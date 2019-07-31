A woman contacted police early July 22 to report an email scam. The email originated from a friend’s hacked account informing her that she qualified for a “grant.” The woman responded to the email and was contacted by someone claiming to represent the “Cash Grant Initiative and Endowment for Humanities.” To receive payment, the woman was told to purchase four $500 Visa gift cards to cover fees and taxes. She complied with the request and provided the PIN, however, she was suspicious when the scammer asked for more money. She called the police and was advised to cease contact with the scammer.
Here are some of the more than 150 calls to police from July 20-24:
Saturday, July 20
• A 56-year-old motorcyclist was ticketed for riding without a valid operator’s license after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 20 near the intersection of R Avenue. Medical aids on scene determined his injuries were minor.
• An officer patrolling in the area of Mount Erie Elementary School was notified by a resident about a car in a ditch nearby. The officer saw a station wagon that was stuck in the ditch, and its tires were spinning and smoking as the driver attempted to drive it out. The 77-year-old driver was instructed to turn the car off since there was no possibility of driving it out. The driver told police she was attempting to put on her seatbelt when she drove into the ditch. The officer noted a flattened fence nearby, and further investigation revealed that the woman had struck a boat and trailer, as well. She was given a ticket for negligent driving, and her damaged vehicle was towed.
• A 47-year-old Sammamish man was given a ticket for failure to yield Saturday afternoon after he caused a two-car non-injury collision at the Sharpes Corner roundabout. The driver failed to yield for a SUV already in the roundabout. The SUV had to be towed from the scene.
• A 77-year-old Anacortes man was arrested Saturday afternoon on two District Court warrants for driving while license suspended. The man told the officer that he generally doesn’t drive, but was going to a store to buy garbage bags. He was taken into custody on his warrants and an additional charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked in the county jail.
• Officers went to a local hotel at 11 p.m. to investigate a report of possible animal abuse. Though it was determined that no crime was committed against a small dog in the room, a 42-year-old woman who lived there had a warrant for driving while license suspended. She was taken into custody and later released after agreeing to appear in court.
Sunday, July 21
• An officer was in a local grocery store at 4 p.m. when an employee reported that a man appeared to have stolen items from the store. The officer confronted the 29-year-old Eastsound man who first said he forgot to pay for the items but later said he took the $13 worth of groceries because he was hungry. He was arrested for theft and later released with a citation and a trespass notice.
Monday, July 22
• A woman sustained minor injury in a three-car crash Monday afternoon at 29th Street and Commercial Avenue. Two cars stopped as they approached the intersection; a third car failed to stop in time and struck the second car, which lurched into the rear of the first car. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was a 23-year-old Anacortes woman who was ticketed for following too close.
• A trespassing investigation at a motel on Highway 20 late Monday night resulted in a drug-related arrest and the impound of a vehicle. Officers were called to the scene by motel staff, who reported that some individuals were working on a car in the motel parking lot. A routine check on one of the vehicle owners revealed that the 33-year-old Ferndale man had a felony arrest warrant. By the time officers arrived, the man had fled on foot to a wooded area. With the help of a K9 Tracking Unit from Mount Vernon police, the man was found in the woods and taken into custody on his warrant and on an investigative hold for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act for possible drugs in his vehicle. In addition to the felony arrest, officers also contacted a male and female who said they were replacing an alternator in the parking lot. At the staff’s request, an officer served them with a trespass notice and their car was impounded to search for drugs after officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight within the vehicle.
Tuesday, July 23
• Officers were notified just after 10 p.m. of two males carrying what they thought were pillowcases and possibly breaking into buildings. A sergeant noticed two men matching that description near 14th Street and M Avenue and recognized one of them, a local 32-year-old, as having warrants for his arrest, so she took him into custody. A subsequent search yielded a small container with drug paraphernalia. In addition, the man had other drugs in his backpack and no prescription for them. He was booked in the county jail.
Wednesday, July 24
• Two men were served trespass notices after they were found to be living without permission in the exterior shed of an abandoned house on 18th Street. The men claimed to have permission to be there. A 51-year-old man from Anacortes was taken into custody on several trespassing warrants and later released after agreeing to appear in court. A 34-year-old Burlington man was also taken into custody on a warrant and taken to Anacortes Police Department. He was later booked and released, as well.
• An officer investigated a report of a theft in progress in a Commercial Avenue retail store Wednesday afternoon. An employee reported that a woman was attempting to return merchandise that was previously stolen and had additional stolen items concealed in her purse. A staff member directed officers to the restroom and they waited outside for several minutes, then knocked on the door and asked the woman to come out so they could speak with her. When she opened the door, the woman’s hair was wet, and it appeared she had taken a makeshift shower in the restroom. She was carrying a bag with $40 worth of toiletries and clothing stolen from the store. She was arrested for theft and later released with a citation and a trespass notice from the store.
• A Field Avenue resident reported that a dark green 1996 Honda Civic coupe with Washington license plate AHR3852 was stolen from the driveway sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The owner said the vehicle was locked, and no one should have access to the keys. Anyone with information should call Dispatch at 360-428-3211.
— Anacortes Police Department
