A motorist could be charged with DUI and vehicular assault after a collision Wednesday, July 14, at Commercial Avenue and 11th Street.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said a toxicology report is expected in about two months from the Washington State Patrol to determine if the driver was intoxicated.
The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Witnesses said a sedan was heading south on Commercial Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with an occupied SUV traveling west through the intersection. The sedan then veered into the Safeway parking lot at the southeast corner of the intersection and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle.
Both drivers were transported to Island Hospital.
The 21-year-old Concrete resident driving the sedan exhibited signs of impairment, according to a police report.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to more than 100 calls July 14-21. Here are some highlights.
Sunday, July 14
• A sergeant in a marked patrol car saw a station wagon pass on 12th Street just before 1 a.m. and abruptly turn into a convenience store parking lot. A check on the vehicle revealed that the registered owner had an arrest warrant for driving while license suspended. The 72-year-old Sedro-Woolley driver told police he thought the warrant was cleared, but complied when taken into custody on the warrant. A small amount of cocaine was found during a subsequent vehicle search. The jail would not accept the suspect on his warrant, so he was released at the scene and advised of possible charging paperwork in the mail for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and driving while license suspended.
Wednesday, July 17
• The animal control officer was dispatched to 39th Street to collect a mid-sized dog. The officer recognized the dog and brought it to its owner who lives nearby. The dog was unlicensed and has been found off-leash multiple times. The owner will receive a ticket for dog at large.
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for malicious mischief domestic violence. Officers were notified that the man was in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and would not leave. The two had gotten into an argument, and the victim grabbed her smart phone to call a family member. The man reportedly got upset, grabbed the phone from her and threw it to the ground, causing damage to the screen. He was booked in jail.
• Police were called to a grocery store about a man who was possibly intoxicated and stumbling around the store. An officer followed a store employee to a pickup in the parking lot and spoke with the 61-year-old man behind the wheel. The driver had trouble putting the vehicle in park and shutting down the engine, and an officer reached into the vehicle and turned it off. The man failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to Anacortes Police Department where a breath sample showed he was about three times the legal limit to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was booked in jail.
Thursday, July 18
• The animal control officer checked on a dog locked in a hot car for over a half-hour. Using a laser temperature device, the officer determined that the temperature in the vehicle was 104 degrees. The dog owner was counseled on the dangers of keeping her dog in a hot car, and a friend arrived to take care of the animal.
• An officer on patrol on Commercial Avenue saw a woman he knew had a warrant for her arrest. The officer contacted the 49-year-old Anacortes woman as she exited a business on 13th Street and Commercial Avenue and took her into custody. A search yielded a methamphetamine pipe containing drug residue, police reported. The jail would not accept her, so she was booked and released and given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A boat dry docked on R Avenue was prowled sometime between 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and 7 p.m. the next day. The boat owner contacted police when she noticed that someone had entered her boat, possibly staying overnight, and stole about $200 in tools and electronics.
Friday, July 19
• A corporal patrolling 37th Street noticed an SUV with its doors and rear hatch open. The owner checked and said nothing was missing, but that a cellphone was stolen from his pickup that was also entered overnight. This was one of several vehicle prowls within a two-block radius that occurred the night prior.
• While investigating several vehicle prowls in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of 37th Street, an officer saw a late-model SUV with a door ajar, so she contacted the owner. The owner checked and noted that her wallet was missing.
• A Q Avenue resident called police to report that her black mountain bike with flowers painted on it was stolen during the night.
• An officer was advised of a large white dog on the loose near 29th Street and V Avenue. The dog’s owner was contacted and took custody of the animal, stating that the dog had run away when she let him out to go potty.
• A $200 red Schwinn mountain bike was stolen from the 200 block of T Avenue sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. The owner left the unsecured bike outside a restaurant, parked near several other bikes.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.