The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 143 dispatches June 6-11. These are some of them.
Saturday, June 5
• A local mariner called because a $2,000 Raymarine chart plotter was stolen from his sailboat sometime since the fall when the boat was put in dry storage. There are no suspects.
• A corporal pulled a car over on Commercial Avenue because a check of the sedan’s registration returned to a driver with a suspended license. The driver was not the registered owner, but also had a suspended license, so she was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Sunday, June 6
• Officers were sent to a trash can fire at the hospital. Officers were able to partially extinguish the fire and Anacortes Fire fully put it out. The reporting party told officers that two teen boys may have been responsible, but officers did not find any suspects that day.
Monday, June 7
• An officer was contacted by the City Parks Department in reference to numerous trees that were marked in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. According to the Parks representative, the damage occurred sometime over the weekend. Then, the investigating officer was made aware that a man contacted the Parks Department about this incident, stating that the markings were made to mark a hiking route. The matter was determined to be civil in nature to be worked out between the city and the person responsible for the markings. No further police action.
•An Anacortes man in his 50s was taken into custody and booked in jail on charges of domestic violence assault, felony harassment and malicious mischief. The man’s stepfather called police after the two argued and his stepson threatened him with a knife and stabbed several parts of the wall and door in the house. The stepson was taken into custody without incident.
Tuesday, June 8
•An officer pulled a pickup over because of extensive damage to the windshield. The driver, a 44-year-old from Burlington, was determined to have a suspended license and a warrant out of Sedro-Woolley Municipal Court for driving while license suspended. The jail would not accept the man on his warrant, so he was cited and released on scene.
Wednesday, June 9
• Officers responded to a minor injury, two-car reportable collision between a van and a pickup at the intersection of Highway 20 and Christianson Road. The van driver, a local man, was given a ticket for failure to yield.
Thursday, June 10
• Officers are investigating an attempted theft of a motorcycle from a residence on 16th Street sometime overnight. The owners located the bike a short distance away with damage to the ignition and rear seat compartment as if someone attempted to hotwire it. Anyone with information can call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-428-3211 to speak with an officer. Reference APD case number 21-A03685.
• A 7th Street resident called police to report a theft of $300 in lawn equipment that was stolen from her garage sometime in the last few weeks.
• A motorist came upon an unoccupied SUV in the ditch on Highway 20 near Thompson Road. Police arrived to find the car laying on its side with airbags deployed and the stereo still playing loud music. However, no one was inside or near the vehicle. Officers were unable to determine who was driving the damaged vehicle. After taking several photos on scene, officers requested a tow truck to remove the SUV from the scene.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
