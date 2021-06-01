The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 159 dispatches May 22-27.These are some of them.
Saturday, May 22
• An officer pulled over a mid-sized sedan with expired tabs on Q Avenue. The car had been sold in late 2020, but the title had not been transferred. The 27-year-old Sedro-Woolley driver and had a suspended license and two arrest warrants out of the Anacortes and Burlington Municipal courts. The 23-year-old Sedro-Wooley passenger had four warrants, including a felony warrant out of Superior Court. Both were taken into custody. The jail would not accept them, so they were booked and released on their warrants and the driver was given citations for driving while license suspended and failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Sunday, May 23
• A 21-year-old Camano Island woman was given a speeding ticket and a citation for driving while license suspended. She was pulled over because the car she was driving was traveling about 12 mph over the posted speed limit on Sunset Avenue.
Monday, May 24
• Officers responded to the intersection of Satterlee Road and Summit Park Road where a Swinomish Tribal Officer was waiting with a sedan that had recently driven off the road into the bushes. The driver and only vehicle occupant, a 34-year-old woman, was not injured. The driver told officers that she glanced down at her phone and drove off the road. She later blew a breath sample that detected alcohol over the legal limit to safely operate a car. She was arrested and later released with a DUI citation. The damaged vehicle was towed.
Tuesday, May 25
• A black 1997 Honda Civic sedan with gold rims was stolen from the 2000 block of M Avenue sometime on the night of the May 24. The theft was reported early morning and by evening, a Mount Vernon police officer notified APD that the car had been recovered.
• A 19th Street resident called police to report that someone broke the lock off his garden shed and stole his Ego brand weed eater. The item is valued at about $200.
Thursday, May 27
• A local 37-year-old woman was cited for a hit-and-run accident after an officer heard from the owner of the victim vehicle. The victim’s car was reportedly struck early morning and sustained substantial damage. After taking the report, the officer drove through the neighborhood and noticed a damaged car parked nearby so he contacted the owner to speak with her. The at-fault driver told police that she swerved to avoid an oncoming car and struck the parked sedan. She was not injured.
• Police were called to a 12th Street business to contact a man who appeared to be in a state of mental crisis. Officers contacted the man a short distance away. He man booked in the Skagit County Jail on a trespassing charge and a mental health evaluation as ordered by the court.
• A man called police Thursday night because his fiancé was refusing to leave and was damaging items in the home. On scene, officers found a large painting with damage to the protective glass covering.
Investigation revealed that the couple argued. There was nothing physical between the two that night, but the damage to the painting occurred in the midst of the argument. The woman, a local 58-year-old, was taken into custody and booked into jail on a malicious mischief domestic violence charge.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
