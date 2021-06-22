The Anacortes Police Department responded to 124 dispatches June 12-18. These are some of them.
Saturday, June 12
•A local man contacted police because he thought that his unlocked car with the keys in it had been stolen. The investigating officer later found the car nearby, with the keys in it. The officer left a voicemail with the car owner stating that he found the car, noting that nothing was missing or stolen from the car.
•A 34th Street resident reported that she was missing about $40 in merchandise that was presumed stolen from her front porch after it was delivered.
•Over $100 in personal items were reported stolen in a vehicle prowl from an unlocked pickup parked near Anacopper Mine Road.
Tuesday, June 15
•An officer took a call from a retailer who said two people in a pickup pulled up to their dumpster and illegally dumped bags of trash, then drove off to the north on Commercial Avenue. Officers could not find the involved subjects.
Wednesday, June 16
•An SUV driver called police early afternoon after she was involved in a fender bender in a local restaurant parking lot. The driver said her car had a scuff on the bumper because she bumped into another SUV that was last seen driving away from the area. Officers could not locate the vehicle.
• No one was injured in a collision between a car and an electric bike at the intersection of 11th and Commercial Avenue. Investigation revealed that the bike collided with the side of an SUV as it pulled out of a parking lot. The bike and SUV sustained minor damage.
•A local retail manager called police to report graffiti that was painted on the exterior of their building with blue paint. The manager told police that the painting occurred sometime in the last couple of months, but they did not know exactly when.
•While on their way to a reported two-car collision at 12th and L Avenue, 911 dispatch updated officers that a possible fight had broken out at the scene of the accident. Officers arrived, and investigation revealed that the driver of the involved pickup pulled to the side of the road and was backing up to achieve a better parking spot. An SUV was following closely behind the pickup and the two vehicles struck, causing minor damage to both, but no one was injured. After the collision, the SUV driver, a local 18-year-old, aggressively approached the pickup driver, spit on him, and threatened to harm him for backing into his vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without incident for assault and later released with a criminal citation and a ticket for following too close.
Thursday, June 17
•An antique brass azimuth, a navigational tool, was reported stolen from a local antique shop. The victim said the theft occurred sometime in the previous few days but was unsure exactly when it occurred.
Friday, June 18
•A 25th Street resident reported that her mail was stolen from her mailbox a week prior. The caller told police that she did some of her own research and determined that mail was delivered, but she did not receive it. She was advised to monitor her financial information and explore obtaining a locking mailbox.
•The Animal Control officer helped two loose dogs get home late morning. An employee of a business on Commercial Avenue called police when they noticed two dogs running near the busy road. The dog owner said there were contractors at her house who inadvertently let the dogs out.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
