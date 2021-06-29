The Anacortes Police Department responded to 137 dispatches June 19-25.
These are some of them.
Saturday, June 19
•A 40-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested after an Anacortes police officer ran the plates of the car he was driving and determined that his driver’s license was suspended. The man was taken into custody without incident and later released with a citation and a ticket for no insurance on his vehicle.
•Police officers investigated a possible domestic violence call. Someone called police because a male and female who were camping together were reportedly acting oddly and making others feel uncomfortable. The man and woman who police interviewed admitted that they had been verbally arguing but denied that anything physical had occurred between the two of them. The investigation revealed that no crime was committed.
Sunday, June 20
•Charges are pending against a 32-year-old Sedro Woolley man for malicious mischief and interference with a health care facility stemming from his involvement in an incident. Healthcare staff called police because the man was allegedly yelling at staff and removing items from the wall, causing a disturbance with patients.
Monday, June 21
•A resident on the west side of town called police regarding a violation of a restraining order. Investigation revealed that there was an order in place between the two parties at the home, and a 43-year-old woman, who was present when officers arrived, was legally barred from being at the house. The Anacortes woman was booked in the county jail for violation of the order.
•The owner of a business on South March’s Point Road called police after locating a man sleeping in a trash bin belonging to the business. When asked to leave, the man was aggressive with the owner, who called police. An officer found the subject and served a one-year trespass notice.
Wednesday, June 23
•A pickup rolling through a stop sign at 16th and Commercial struck a coupe waiting for traffic on Commercial Avenue. The pickup driver was ticketed for failure to stop at the sign. No one was injured.
Friday, June 25
•An officer who was investigating a possible vehicle prowl on Commercial Avenue just after midnight on Friday determined that no crime was committed after contacting the person looking through cars near the intersection of 4th Street. The man told police he was looking for his ride, and a vehicle came to pick him up as the officer was speaking with him.
•An officer responded to Q Avenue because someone called 911 after yelling at someone to stop stealing her neighbor’s grill. The subject ran off when confronted, and officers did not locate them.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
