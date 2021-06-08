The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 136 dispatches May 29 to June 4. These are some of them.
Saturday, May 29
• A local woman called police because of a scammer who requested a $200 payment in order to prevent FBI involvement. The woman hung up on the scammer and did not provide any money or personal information.
Sunday, May 30
• Three teenage boys were contacted by an officer after a local restaurant customer called police after witnessing one of them steal food. The restaurant opted not to press charges, however, they requested that the three be trespassed from the business. The officer counseled the teens on their behavior and served them all with a one-year trespass notice.
• Over $700 in electronics and tools were stolen in a vehicle prowl at the Mt. Erie trailhead parking lot sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The victim will also have to pay $500 to have her rear driver’s side window replaced as it was broken in the incident. There are no current suspects.
Monday, May 31
• A motel patron could hear yelling in a nearby room so they called 911 for help. Officers knocked on the door from where the noise was coming from. A woman answered, provided a name that was later determined to be false information and said that she and the man in the room had a verbal argument but nothing physical occurred between the two of them. Further investigation revealed that the woman was the protected party in a no-contact order against the male. The man was taken into custody and booked in jail on a no contact order violation charge.
Wednesday, June 2
• A local woman called police to make a fraud complaint. The woman purchased $9,500 in gift cards and provided PIN numbers on the cards by phone to the scammer, per his request. The victim became overwhelmed by the scammer who claimed he was from her bank and wanted to help her recover funds that were lost when her account was hacked. After taking some time to think it through, the woman contacted police and put a stop payment on the credit card purchases.
• A vehicle prowl victim opted not to press charges against the suspect in an incident that occurred. The woman said she noticed a man in her vehicle on O Avenue so she approached him and he ran off. The victim noticed some clothing and motor oil missing from her vehicle, but no damage was done to the car. Officers did not locate the suspect.
• A woman called the police because she saw four juvenile males throwing eggs at structures in Tursi Park. An officer contacted the teens and they admitted they had thrown eggs and agreed to clean everything up. The Parks Department was made aware of the issue as well if they wanted to pursue the matter further.
Friday, June 4
• A local retailer contacted police on Friday morning to report the theft of two vinyl windows from the front of the business valued at $200 each. There are no suspects or leads in this case.
• A local woman called police because her toddler son had walked out of the house several minutes prior and she could not find him. While officers were on their way to help, they were updated by dispatch that mom had located her son in good health in the neighbor’s yard.
• A Heart Lake kayaker brought a small package to the police department that was wrapped in plastic wrap and duct tape. The contents of the package were tested by a scanner at the office and determined to be wheat flower. The package was later put in the trash.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
