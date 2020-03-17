The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 149 dispatches from March 10-18. Here are some of them.
Saturday, March 7
• Two large-breed dogs ran away from the owner while she was bathing them and were found at the nearby dog park on H Avenue. An officer responded and used the phone number on the collar to contact the owner.
• Officers were made aware of an intoxicated male lying beside a trail near Heart Lake. Officers had the man pour out his beer and took him to his residence, where he was handed over to a sober friend.
• A man told police that someone was throwing rocks at his car from the roof of a business on the 1600 block of Commercial Avenue. There was no observed damage, and the responding officer was unable to locate anyone on the roof.
• An officer pulled over a van at 9:30 p.m. with a broken headlight and spoke with the driver. The 31-year-old Everett man had no license, registration or insurance paperwork. A routine check revealed his license was suspended and an ignition interlock device was required. The driver was cited and released.
Sunday, March 8
• A corporal arrested a local 42-year-old man on 10th Street who was known to have an outstanding Anacortes Municipal Court warrant. The man was booked in jail on his warrant.
• A woman reported an abandoned backpack had been left near her vehicle in the 1000 block of 20th Street. A corporal responded and searched it, but found nothing that identified the owner. However, the corporal discovered small amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana inside. Those items were transported to the police station to be destroyed.
Monday, March 9
• A 40-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested on two warrants during a traffic stop just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 20 and Christianson Road. The man had a felony Department of Corrections warrant and a misdemeanor warrant out of Skagit County District Court. He was arrested and turned over to Corrections officers.
Tuesday, March 10
• Officers spoke with a man and woman in a car parked in a retail lot on Commercial Avenue. A check revealed the 39-year-old male from Friday Harbor was subject of a no-contact order with the woman. He was arrested for violation of the order and booked in jail.
• An officer took a vehicle prowl report from a resident of the 1200 block of 35th Street. The reporting party initially thought the gas cap was missing, but the cap was later found on the ground. It is unknown if gas was siphoned from the tank. The reporting party also filled out a report for missing license plates from the vehicle that were stolen recently.
Wednesday, March 11
• An employee of a business on Fourth Street reported that someone left a note on his car windshield saying he parked on the wrong side of the street. The driver’s side mirror on the vehicle was broken, and it will cost the owner $50 to replace it.
• A motorist reported that he honked at a male teenager who was jaywalking on 29th Street and Commercial Avenue, and the teen then threw a soda can at the motorist’s car. There was no damage to the vehicle, and officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Friday, March 13
• An officer pulled over a sedan with a burned-out headlight on Q Avenue and spoke with the 18-year-old driver. She initially said her license was at home, but later admitted she did not have a license or permit. She was taken into custody, cited for no valid operator’s license, and released at the scene.
• Cleaning staff at a local motel reported finding drug paraphernalia in a room. An officer went to the scene and found two syringes loaded with what may have been heroin. The officer took the syringes to the police station.
— Anacortes Police Department
