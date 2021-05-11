The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 90 dispatches May 1-7. These are some of them.
Saturday, May 1
• A bright yellow cockatiel escaped from home on May 1, so the bird’s owner called APD to let them know. Fortunately, the friendly bird later returned home.
Sunday, May 2
• Officers responded to 30th Street per the report of a package theft. Based on surveillance video footage and additional witness testimony, officers contacted the suspect, a local 36-year-old man, and took him into custody for theft. The package contents were returned to the owner and the suspect was later released with a copy of his theft citation.
Monday, May 3
• A woman called police to report that her elderly uncle had fallen victim to a phone scam. Per the report, the victim received a phone call from someone claiming to represent the federal government. The caller went on to say that they found illegal items in the victim’s vehicle and told him that if he paid $11,500 in gift cards, he could avoid being incarcerated. The victim visited several retailers throughout Skagit County to purchase gift cards and provided the scammer with the serial numbers from each card.• A local man called police to report that his friend’s email was hacked, and he received an email from her account requesting PlayStation gift cards because she was experiencing some health problems. The man receiving the emails contacted his friend who confirmed that she was fine, and that someone hacked her email account. The victim did not provide any personal identifying information on finances to the caller.
• An officer investigated a domestic violence call, but was unable to locate the suspect at the time. The reporting party told the dispatcher that a pickup was damaged by a rock while parked on Shannon Point Road. The officer responded and located the damaged vehicle and spoke with a man therein. The man identified himself and told police that he got into a brief argument with his ex-girlfriend, and she threw a large rock at his windshield and shattered it. The woman, a local 34-year-old known to police, was not in the area when the police were there. She will receive a criminal citation in the mail for domestic violence malicious mischief.
• A truck driver had his rig parked at T Avenue and 30th Street and thought someone removed something from his truck, so he called police for help. Based on the suspect’s description, officers caught up with a 29-year-old man and determined that a crime had not been committed, however, a routine check revealed that the man had arrest warrants for driving while license suspended and assault. The suspect was taken into custody and later booked into jail on his warrants.
• Officers were dispatched to a local restaurant because of a man who was allegedly disruptive in the facility. Investigation revealed that a patron was upset because he felt rushed and attempted to strike staff members with a bottle and a makeshift weapon made of a long bolt. Officers successfully located the suspect, a local 54-year-old man, and arrested him without incident. The man was transported to APD and later released with citations for assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Tuesday, May 4
• The Animal Control officer responded to a call from someone who was concerned about a baby deer curled up in a planter box. The deer walked off with its mother prior to the officer’s arrival. The reporting party was educated about newborn fawns’ natural instincts, including how their mothers frequently leave them unattended.
• A representative of the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network called the Animal Control officer from Cabana Lane with concerns about people getting too close to Elsie Mae, an elephant seal. Volunteers and city staff set up signage and stanchions to prevent people from accidentally encountering the wild seal.
Wednesday, May 5
• Officers responded to a vagrancy complaint on Wednesday morning. Representatives of a business on T Avenue called because it appeared that there were people tampering with a utility vault. The individuals questioned stated that they were rescuing snakes from the vault, and one of them had a snake in his hand. The property manager requested that the individuals be trespassed, so officers served a one-year trespass notice on each of them and cleared the scene.
• An APD sergeant responded to a local business on 4th Street after an employee discovered a small baggie containing methamphetamine. The bag was collected and logged as evidence, and will later be destroyed.
Thursday, May 6
• An officer took a motor vehicle theft report on Thursday morning from the owner of an older model sedan that was stolen from the ferry terminal parking lot on I Avenue. The owner left the car doors unlocked with a key in the glove compartment. Early Friday morning, a representative from the Island County Sheriff’s Office contacted APD to let it know that the car was recovered and a male from Anacortes was taken into custody. The car will now be returned to its rightful owner.
Friday, May 7
• Officers were dispatched to the Mt. Erie Parking lot after a passenger in a one-car, injury crash on Mt. Erie Road called 911 for help. The first officer on scene picked up the passenger in the lower parking lot and drove a quarter mile up the road to the crash scene. An ambulance arrived to treat a backseat passenger for his injuries and transport him to the hospital. The officer then walked up to the pickup that collided with a tree on the side of the road and noticed a partially consumed bottle of whiskey sitting on the rear bumper. The driver, a 58-year-old Anacortes man, refused to be treated by medics on scene, but was somewhat cooperative with the investigating officer and agreed to provide a voluntary breath sample yielding results of approximately three times the limit to legally drive a motor vehicle. The driver was taken into custody for DUI, transported to APD for processing, and later booked in the Skagit County Community Justice Center for DUI and an investigative hold for vehicle assault because of injuries sustained by the passengers in the car at the time of the crash.
• Officers responded to a report of a dispute between a man and woman at Washington Park late Friday night. Investigation revealed that a girlfriend and boyfriend got into an argument and the boyfriend, a local 34-year-old, allegedly lifted the woman up, then threw her to the ground. Officers took the man into custody without incident and booked him in jail for domestic violence assault.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
