The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 158 dispatches May 8-13.
These are some of them.
Saturday, May 8
• An officer noticed a minivan parked on the side of Fidalgo Bay Road with a male slumped over in the driver’s seat. The officer woke the driver, who said he slept in his car because he was too tired to drive. A check revealed an arrest warrant, but the jail would not accept him for booking. The 29-year-old released on his warrant.
• An officer found a hatchback that was reported as driving erratically at high speeds. A plate check showed the vehicle belonged to a 28-year-old man from Oak Harbor. The officer pulled the car over to speak with the owner and took the man into custody after confirming that his driver’s license was suspended. The man was later released with a citation after agreeing to have a licensed driver pick him up.
• An officer monitoring traffic on Sunset Avenue pulled over a station wagon driving about 15 mph over the speed limit. The 38-year-old driver from Eastern Washington was taken into custody because his license was suspended. He was later released with a citation.
Sunday, May 9
• Officers were sent to Q Avenue on a report of a dispute between two brothers. The brothers had been arguing that afternoon, and one of them was injured when the argument turned physical. The brother who was found to be the primary aggressor was booked into jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
Monday, May 10
• An officer discovered a sedan at a local convenience store that was bumped up against a pole with the engine running. The male driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel. The man awoke but seemed very disoriented and didn’t know that he struck a pole or how long he had been at the gas station. He was taken into custody for DUI.
• Officers responded to a call mid-afternoon about a suspicious man and woman, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, hiding behind shrubbery, cars and buildings. Based on the description, officers contacted a local 29-year-old man who said he was rummaging through some things that had a “free” sign on them but was otherwise fine. The officer walked back to his patrol car to do a routine check on the man and found that he had been trespassed from the store he entered after the two spoke. The man was taken into custody and later released with a citation for first-degree criminal trespassing. A 26-year-old woman also was arrested later in the day and released with a trespassing citation.
Tuesday, May 11
• No one was injured in a two-car rear-end collision at the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 20. The driver of the rear vehicle was ticketed for following too close.
• An officer took a complaint regarding damage to a tree at the Cap Sante Lookout. Investigation revealed that a man cut a large branch from a city-owned tree, loaded it in his pickup and drove off. Officers could not find the man but did identify him. He will receive charges of theft and malicious mischief in the mail.
Wednesday, May 12
• A 55-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for domestic violence assault after police investigated a call for help from a local motel. The scene was initially calm when officers spoke with the woman and her roommate. Investigation revealed that the two had a physical dispute shortly before police arrived. An eyewitness said they saw the woman strike the man several times and pull his hair.
Thursday, May 13
• An unlocked vehicle parked on 17th Street was prowled sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13. The owner said a laptop and some cash were stolen.
• Officers were sent to Washington Park after a caller reported suspicious activity of several individuals in an SUV. A check on the vehicle occupants showed that a local 29-year-old woman had a felony warrant for possession of stolen property, and there was an active no-contact order in place between her and one of the men there. She was booked into the county jail on her warrant and violation of a no-contact order. Two others were booked on existing warrants and released, and the driver of the SUV was ticketed for parking in a handicapped space without a placard.
– Source: Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.