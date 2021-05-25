The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 136 dispatches May 15-21.
These are some of them.
Saturday, May 15
• Elsie Mae, the elephant seal, was causing problems at a marina in Skyline early morning, so marina staff called for help. Volunteers and local residents herded Elsie to the beach where she could rest peacefully.
• A local man was arrested after police were called to his residence because of a fight between him and his brother. Investigation revealed that during the verbal confrontation, the man broke a screen door and punched a vehicle causing damage. He was taken into custody without incident and booked in jail on a charge for domestic violence malicious mischief.
Monday, May 17
• A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer sedated a doe that had wire wrapped around her neck and chest. The deer, now in good health and free of any encumbrance, was left to her own devices.
Tuesday, May 18
• Officers responded to the 1100 block of 24th Street late at night because someone called 911 as they suspected someone was smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked there. An officer contacted the driver, a 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, and determined that he was violating a no-contact order with a woman who was in the car with him. Further investigation revealed that the man also had four warrants for arrest. He was taken into custody for violation of the court order and his warrants. He was later booked into jail on an investigative hold.
Wednesday, May 19
• A 51-year-old Anacortes driver was pulled over for an expired temporary registration of his recently purchased van. The permit expired only a day prior, so the driver was given a warning, but investigation revealed that his driver’s license was suspended, so he was cited for driving while license suspended.
• A local man called police because he recently received a report from a credit reporting agency suggesting that someone had fraudulently applied for a home loan in his name using a previous address. The man placed a freeze on his credit to mitigate future damage and reported the incident to police for information.
• There are no suspects in a malicious mischief incident that occurred in the early evening. The victim, a 24th Street resident, called police several minutes after hearing loud banging at her back door. After hearing the noise, the woman went to the back door as two unidentified teens left the area on foot. There was damage to the door that will cost the victim $250 to replace, and a pair of brass knuckles was collected as evidence.
Thursday, May 20
• Just after midnight, an officer on patrol on Highway 20 noticed a pickup parked in a business parking lot with a male slumped over in the passenger seat. The officer checked on the man, noting two pieces of aluminum foil in his lap and a straw and lighter sitting next to him. The man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search, the officer found what appeared to be methamphetamine and a pen containing possible drug residue. The items were collected as evidence for destruction, and the man was released with a criminal citation.
• A local man called police about a suspicious call he received from someone claiming to represent the Border Patrol. The scam caller requested money because of a seized package containing drugs, but the victim did not provide any personal information or finances, hung up on the caller and blocked the phone number.
• A local woman was given an infraction for failure to obey a lane control device after she was involved in a two-car crash involving her SUV and a parked sports car with no one in it. The driver told police that she could not see the car parked along Commercial Avenue because of its size. The collision caused reportable damage to both vehicles. No one was injured.
• A bicyclist called police after a confrontation with a local motorist. When interviewed, the man said he was biking along H Avenue when a small car abruptly backed out of a driveway and nearly struck him. The bicyclist yelled at the driver who sped off to the south. The bicyclist caught up with the driver a short time later and the two argued. During the argument, the driver, a local 32-year-old man, allegedly sprayed the bicyclist with pepper spray and drove off. The suspect was identified and interviewed and will be charged with assault for his alleged actions.
• There are no means to identify a suspect in a recently reported email scam involving a local Anacortes man. The victim came to the police station to speak with a police officer about an email he received from a friend’s account that was hacked. In the email, the scammer asked for help with the purchase of gift cards while out of town. The message seemed legitimate to the victim, and he complied with the request to purchase cards and provide the numbers on the back.
• Hospital staff called 911 for help with a patient who was medically cleared to leave but refused to do so. The Oak Harbor man had allegedly made threats to staff when they asked him to leave and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The man was verbally combative with officers who were asked to remove him from the facility and serve him with a one-year trespass notice. The 47-year-old was ultimately booked in the Skagit County Jail for criminal trespassing a short time later.
Friday, May 21
• An officer took a theft report from an O Avenue resident who told police that during the night, someone accessed his garden shed by removing the padlock and stole his Kobalt lawnmower and weed eater.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
