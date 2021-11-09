Police Blotter

The Anacortes Police Department responded to 188 calls between Saturday, Oct. 30, and Friday, Nov. 5.
These are some of them:
Saturday, Oct. 30
• A 78-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for following too closely after rear-ending another vehicle around 3:40 p.m. on Oakes Avenue.
• A 43-year-old Seattle woman faces a charge of assault after a struggle with two other women at a home on G Avenue. A victim started recording the interaction after the Seattle woman got in the other victim’s face and started coughing on her. The Seattle woman then tried to grab the phone, which caused a cut to the victim’s hand. The Seattle woman was cited and released.
Sunday, Oct. 31
• A 56-year-old Monroe man was trespassed from a motel after multiple callers reported hearing cursing, slamming sounds and screaming in a room just before 9 a.m. Dispatch advised the yelling man appeared to be alone and had moved to the parking lot where he was yelling at random people and screaming at his phone that it had been hacked. Officers contacted the man nearby and provided him with a trespass notice. His vehicle was still in the motel parking lot. Officers advised they could help recover and jump start his vehicle once he was sober, as they smelled alcohol on his breath.
• Officers were called to Storvik Park around 10 a.m. after a caller reported finding what appeared to be blood at the playground. Officers were shown a red liquid substance on the castle section, which did resemble blood. It appeared someone smeared the substance with their foot, as there were footprints leading from the playground. An officer found a package for a vape pen insert on the ground, which contained the same substance. Officers followed the footprints to the gazebo, only finding unrelated children’s clothing items. They checked nearby trash cans and the restrooms, finding a similar red substance on the soap dispenser and the floor. Officers determined the substance was most likely the contents of the vape pen. An officer used bleach wipes to clean the areas so as not to alarm other park visitors.
Monday, Nov. 1
• A caller reported a forklift stuck on the Tommy Thompson Trail just before 7 a.m. with nobody nearby. An officer found it was stuck in the grass and covered with garbage and random items. The engine was cool to the touch. Officers contact the Port of Anacortes and determined the owner, who later had the forklift recovered by a tow company.
• A 24-year-old Bellingham woman was cited after reportedly running a red light at 12th Street and M Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Another vehicle started going through the intersection on a green light and was struck by the other vehicle. There were no reported injuries.
• A 69-year-old Decatur Island man reported his truck stolen sometime since Oct. 9 while it was parked in Skyline. Estimated loss is $10,000.
• A 65-year-old Anacortes woman called around 2 p.m. to report her vehicle was stolen from Erie Drive while she and her husband were hiking. The vehicle’s location was tracked to the Sharpe Park area. Officers recovered the vehicle. Two windows were broken, and there was nobody in the truck. Officers were unable to find any fingerprints. The owners determined items were stolen, and damage was about $500.
• A 39-year-old Anacortes woman reported her passenger side window was damaged in an apparent attempt to get into her vehicle while parked near a Heart Lake trailhead. The prowler did not gain access to the vehicle, but caused about $200 in damage.
• A 34-year-old Ferndale woman faces charges of malicious mischief and resisting arrest after allegedly threatening the caller and a neighbor just before midnight. Officers determined the threats did not rise to the level of a crime. Officers noted she was acting oddly. About 30 minutes later, a caller reported the woman had a metal pole and was striking cars, a storage door and breaking windows at a business in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue. One witness also got part of the incident on video. Officers later found the woman, who proceeded to kick and scream. She was booked into jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• An employee reported extensive damage to the front door of the business on 12th Street overnight. The lower portion of a glass door appeared to have been struck with an object that cracked the glass, though it did not completely break. Video footage showed someone pick up a paver stone and throw it at the front door several times before leaving around midnight. The estimated damage is $1,200.
• Three Anacortes women face multiple charges after reportedly showing up at the 54-year-old Anacortes woman’s ex-boyfriend’s house and assaulting two people, including the ex-boyfriend around 3:20 p.m. The ex-boyfriend said he came out of his room and found the ex-girlfriend and her friends there. He reported being attacked along with another woman at the residence. Both sustained substantial injuries. The women were gone when police arrived. They later contacted them at their shared home and arrested a 57-year-old Anacortes woman and a 31-year-old Anacortes woman. The 31-year-old said they arrived to collect the ex-girlfriend’s belongings and accused the man of then punching the ex-girlfriend. The situation then erupted into chaos. An officer noted it was apparent the three women went to the residence to confront the man. Charges among the three include resisting arrest, burglary, assault 2nd and malicious mischief.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• A 29-year-old transient man was cited for theft after allegedly taking cookies from a grocery store around 12:45 a.m. The man was gone, but officers saw video of the theft. About an hour later, officers heard yelling on 22nd Street and found the suspect in the theft. The man no longer had the cookies. He was cited, trespassed from the store and released.
• A caller reported a man writing on rocks at Causland Memorial Park around 4:25 p.m. Officers contacted a 34-year-old man with previous mental health contacts. He was actively writing on some of the rocks in the gazebo, and officers observed writing on an electrical box as well. The Parks Department opted not to pursue charges and would clean up the damage. Officers offered the man a ride to the hospital to speak with a mental health professional, which he declined. However, a referral was completed for the Anacortes Family Center after the man expressed interest in receiving other services. Around 6 p.m., the man was contacted at a grocery store after a caller reported he was yelling, talking to himself and drawing on the side of the building. He left shortly after officers arrived. He was later found at another grocery store and had apparently written on a light post in the parking lot. He was trespassed from the first store, but the second opted not to request any action. He again refused help.
• Officers retrieved two dogs after an employee of a restaurant on Commercial Avenue reported finding the dogs just before 7:30 p.m. Shortly after, the owner said she was on her way to claim them. The officer noted the 54-year-old Anacortes woman was unsteady on her shoeless feet. She retrieved her dogs and returned to an RV parked in a nearby lot. The officer did not observe signs of intoxication but noted the woman’s behavior was unusual. The Port of Anacortes, which owns the lot, opted to request the woman be trespassed effective the next morning.
Thursday, Nov. 4
• A softball-sized rock broke a window pane at a business on 10th Street overnight. Estimated damage is $500.
Friday, Nov. 5
• A 38-year-old Oak Harbor man reported he found someone inside his truck around 7:30 a.m. The victim was able to grab the suspect’s backpack and pulled it off as the man fled. The vehicle was left unlocked, and it appeared the man stole about $10 worth of loose change. The victim opted not to pursue charges. The backpack was left at the scene.
– Anacortes Police Department
