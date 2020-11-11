Here are some recent calls answered by the Anacortes Police Department:
Saturday, Oct. 31
• Officers responded to Saint Mary’s Drive early morning to look for an intoxicated man who walked away from his friends when the group went outside to look at the full moon. The friends told police that when their friend started acting out, possibly due to intoxication, they distanced themselves from him, but were now concerned for his and others’ safety. About 20 minutes later, an officer contacted a man on Hillcrest Drive and confirmed that it was the friend. The 20-year-old was slurring and repeating his words and smelled of alcohol. The man later agreed to go home with his friends and will receive a citation in the mail for minor in possession.
• An officer investigated a motor vehicle accident at R Avenue and Highway 20. Multiple people called 911 after hearing skidding tires and a crash, then observed a power outage in the area. An officer saw that the street and stop lights were powered down. There was also a coupe parked there that had crashed through the guardrail and struck the power boxes. The 24-year-old Arlington driver said he was not hurt. He said he did not see the turn until it was too late, so he slammed on the brakes and skidded into the guardrail. The man provided a breath sample, was taken into custody for DUI and later released to a sober family member with his citation.
Sunday, Nov. 1
• Three political signs posted at Sunset Avenue and Anaco Beach Road were spray-painted sometime overnight.
• A gray specialized mountain bike with a small frame was stolen from the front porch of a house on Fourth Street sometime between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Halloween.
• A commercial building on Sands Way sustained damage to a window overnight.
• A woman called to report that the rear window of her SUV broke earlier that afternoon while at Washington Park. Investigation revealed that nothing was missing from the car, and it may have been caused by a rock that was kicked up by a passing vehicle.
Monday, Nov. 2
• The victim of a wallet theft on R Avenue told police that he gave a woman a ride into town, and when they arrived in the area of 22nd and R Avenue, she grabbed his wallet and ran into a nearby business. Officers did not find the woman. The wallet was later located, and the victim opted not to press charges.
Thursday, Nov. 5
• An officer pulled a sedan over after seeing the car exceed the speed limit while driving north on R Avenue and narrowly missed the curb when it over-corrected as the lanes narrowed. The 29-year-old Sedro Woolley driver seemed to conceal items under his seat as the officer approached. Empty alcohol containers were in clear view in the back seat. Based on the officer’s observations and the man’s suspended driving status, the man was taken into custody. When processed for DUI, the driver offered a breath sample about twice the legal limit to drive. The driver had a previous DUI, so he was booked in jail for DUI, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to transfer title.
Friday, Nov. 6
• A local small equipment repair shop contacted police to report that sometime in mid-October a customer’s chainsaw that was in the shop for repair was stolen.
• Someone called in an off-leash dog at a park on Cabana Lane on Friday morning. The dog and owners left just before the call to 911 dispatch, but the caller provided a license plate number, so the Animal Control officer reached out to the vehicle owners and asked them about it. The dog owner admitted that she had the dog off-leash at the park and said she was not aware of the leash law since she just moved to town. The dog owner was given a warning and told she would need to license the dog while living in city limits.
• Officers arrested a man for DUI after responding to a vehicle accident at Sharpes Corner. The first officer to arrive saw a light pole knocked down and blocking traffic and damaged heavy-duty pickup truck pulling a dump trailer. The 56-year-old driver from Lopez Island implied there was another vehicle involved, but officers found no evidence of that. Markings on the roadway and debris indicated that the truck and trailer entered the roundabout from the south before colliding with markers and poles. The driver failed roadside tests, and a breath sample was over the legal limit to drive. He was later booked in jail on a DUI charge.
-Anacortes Police Department
