Police Blotter

Between Friday, Nov. 5, and Thursday, Nov. 11, the Anacortes Police Department responded to 180 calls. These are some of them:
Friday, Nov. 5
• An Anacortes woman reported her 14-year-old daughter had been approached by an older man driving a red vehicle near the high school around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle pulled up next to the teen, stopped and then backed up to get her attention. The teen told officers she had her headphones in listening to music when she noticed the car pull up. She said she could see the man trying to talk to her but she continued walking. She said the vehicle drove past her, stopped and started backing up in her direction. She began to run, cutting through yards, until she made it home.
Saturday, Nov. 6
• A 36-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on charges of violation of a no-contact order/assault DV, malicious mischief DV, assault, resisting arrest and a felony warrant after reportedly assaulting his sister and another man and causing damage at his mother’s home. The man and sister reported that they were out of sight of the mother’s home and awaiting officers. However, the suspect got enraged after being informed the police were on the way and attacked the man, throwing him to the ground. The sister tried to pull him off and was thrown to the ground as well. When the suspect heard sirens, he ran off. He initially refused to stop for officers. A short foot pursuit ensued with the man later being taken into custody. He was transported to jail.
• A 37-year-old Oak Harbor man was cited for following too closely after an officer saw him rear-end another vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 20 at Reservation Road. The officer noted the light was yellow when the crash occurred. The driver said he did not anticipate the driver in front of him would slam on the brakes, and he was unable to stop. He noted the wet conditions also caused his vehicle to skid.
• A 41-year-old Bellingham man was arrested on a charge of violating a no-contact order after officers were called to suspicious circumstances at a marina around 4 p.m. Officers talked with the man about the boat he was on before becoming aware that a 29-year-old Bellingham woman was also on board. A no-contact order barred the man from being near the woman. He claimed no knowledge of the order. He was arrested and booked into jail.
• A 61-year-old La Conner woman reported a door ding led to an argument in a grocery store parking lot around 4:45 p.m. that resulted in her 56-year-old boyfriend ending up on the ground. The La Conner man said they were sitting in his vehicle when they heard a thud noise and the vehicle rocked. A BMW had parked next to them, and he confronted the two men who got out of it, attempting to get an apology for hitting his vehicle, which was not damaged. An argument ensued, with the La Conner man and the other driving getting very close to one another. The La Conner man said he fell to the ground at one point, though he was uncertain how that happened. The two men drove away before officers arrived. He said he was not interested in pursuing charges and was more concerned that the driver was possibly under the influence of something.
• A 35-year-old transient man was trespassed from a business in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue after reportedly asking a clerk sexual questions and talking about Satan and molestation. The clerk pointed out the man when officers arrived. There was a large open bottle of beer next to the man. He reportedly denied drinking or making any bothersome comments. He agreed to have his beer poured out in lieu of being cited and was trespassed.
Sunday, Nov. 7
• Officers were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch in the 900 block of 24th Street around 7:30 a.m. Officers contacted the 27-year-old Anacortes woman in the vehicle, which was tilted into the ditch and the airbags had deployed. She had minor injuries but declined aid. She said she lost control of her vehicle. She requested to get the vehicle towed herself and walked from the scene. An officer contacted her later to ensure she arrived home safely.
• A caller advised a transient man with a green sleeping bag possibly pulled a gun on her son in the 7-Eleven parking lot around 6 p.m. the previous night and then chased her son down the street. The 18-year-old son told the officer he didn’t like the way the transient man was looking at him so he said something. The transient man got angry and reached toward his waistband as he started approaching the teen. The teen got into his car and, while driving away, said the transient man started running toward his car. The teen said he never saw a weapon, but thought the man might have one.
• Police are seeking to talk to a 51-year-old Bellingham man who allegedly stole a piece of hose from a business in the 12000 block of Christianson Road. Security footage shows a vehicle arrive around midnight and pull into a washing bay. The man changes clothes and then walked to the middle of the bay, cutting and taking a portion of hose. The registration returns to the man, who was recently arrested nearby for siphoning gas from parked vehicles. The investigation continues.
• A 30-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after officers were called to a fight in progress with a taser deployment around 9:45 p.m. A 59-year-old Anacortes man told police the 30-year-old was his son-in-law, who had a verbal argument with his 28-year-old daughter at their home. The man was drinking and refused to leave the 59-year-old’s home despite multiple requests. The younger man reportedly made several aggressive movements toward the older man. The older man said he tased the younger one several times without effect. The younger man then pushed him down. The younger man told officers the older man was shining a light at him and that they had been yelling. The older man tried to tase him, so the younger shoved him away. The younger man was taken into custody on a warrant and the new charge and was transported to jail.
Monday, Oct. 8
• A caller reported a truck parked in a church parking lot with a subject wearing a clown costume. The truck was found and a mannequin wearing was Halloween costume was seated inside. It was likely a prank, and the church was secure.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes woman called to report she had found a dog in the road two days ago and was able to determine the owner. She said she had not given the dog back because she is concerned for the dog and the owner was allegedly being aggressive. She claimed the dog did not have a collar but did have a microchip, which a vet scanned for. She called the dog owner and asked her why the dog was running at large. She told the owner she could build a fence to keep her dog secure. The animal control officer told the woman in the future, she needs to call 911 if she finds a loose dog and allow an officer to investigate the issue. In the meantime, the dog owner came to the station reporting the woman was refusing to return her dog. She said the dog accidentally got loose. She noted she did not know how the woman got her information, as the dog is not microchipped. The woman brought the dog to the station. The dog owner said the dog was wearing a double clip collar that would be difficult to just fall off. The animal control officer confirmed the dog was not microchipped. The woman later confirmed she had removed the collar from the dog and agreed to bring it to the station. She was also later advised to return the dog tag, which she did.
• An employee of a business in the 1000 block of 12th Street reported a man came in, stole two batteries and fled in a red two-door sedan around 4:15 p.m. Officers could not find the vehicle. The employee was able to provide a license plate, and officers are awaiting video footage. Estimated loss is $545.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• A 49-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and driving with a suspended license after it was reported a man and woman were punching each other in the 12000 block of Reservation Road around 1 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a truck pull in and a woman get out and start slapping a man who was out of the vehicle. The man seemed to be attempting to avoid the woman, and she was following him and hitting him with no retaliation from the man. They both got into the vehicle and left. Officers were provided a license plate and viewed video footage, confirming the identities of the two parties. The pair were later located in the casino parking lot. The woman said she was upset with the 25-year-old Anacortes man, who is her son, for selling a gas card and refusing to go back to treatment. When asked about hitting the man, she reportedly said “he deserved it.” The man had visible marks and swelling on his face. It was also determined the woman had a suspended license. She was booked into jail.
• A 68-year-old Anacortes woman reported the theft of collectible baseball cards that were kept in a locked room in the residence. Officers noted there was obvious damage to the door. Surveillance footage shows a man enter the room around 4 a.m. earlier in the week and tamper with the location of the camera. Another man enters the room around 4 a.m. the day of the call and can be seen placing a backpack on the front of his body and unzipping it. Shortly after, the man walks to a dark sedan and leaves with several other individuals who were presumably visiting. Estimated loss is pending an inventory. The investigation continues.
• An 80-year-old Silverdale man was transported to the hospital with face and potential neck injuries after being hit by a car in the 11000 block of Fidalgo Bay Road around 5 p.m. The man got out of his vehicle to check on an object in the road, which he thought may be a person. It was determined to be an inflatable raft. A 70-year-old woman was unable to see him due to his vehicle lights being on and no streetlights in that area and hit the man. Due to the man being in the oncoming lane of travel in an act of community caretaking and the other driver being unable to see him, officers determined no infractions would be issued.
Thursday, Nov. 11
• A Post Office employee reported a threatening sign and an absorbent pad found in a public mailbox. Officers determined the pad with a packaged unused feminine hygiene pad. It was not attached to the sign. The sign had a generic vulgar message on it. Both were disposed of.
• Four young men were involved in a fight after a disagreement over a broken item escalated. An 18-year-old Anacortes man told officers he had been at a friend’s house hanging out when the friend knocked over an item, breaking it. He returned home and later became more upset about the incident, arguing with the friend over social media. He reported the friend sent a picture of a gun during the online exchange. The friend then showed up with two others. The man reported seeing a gun and took a golf club out, smashing the vehicle windshield. The three reportedly climbed out and chased him, punched and kicked him and then left after the man’s parents and a neighbor intervened. The three others had stopped and flagged down officers on the side of the road. The friend, also an 18-year-old Anacortes man, as well as the two others said that the first 18-year-old had threatened to shoot or stab them and harm their families via social media. One said sending a picture of the gun was meant as a deterrent. They thought the 18-year-old would come find them so they opted to go to the house instead. The man reportedly came out of the house with the golf club and started to smash the windshield. The three got out of the vehicle and one reported being hit with the golf club, which broke, and the man continued to try to hit them. None of the parties wanted to pursue charges. Officers told the three to call police next time they feel threatened, as from the 18-year-old’s viewpoint, the incident could be seen as self-defense. Officers did not find a gun on the three or in the vehicle.
– Anacortes Police Department
