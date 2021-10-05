police blotter

The Anacortes Police Department responded to 157 calls between Saturday, Sept. 25, and Friday, Oct. 1.
These are some of them:
Saturday, Sept. 25
• A man was reportedly being verbal and attempted to start a fight with vendors who were setting up for the Farmers Market around 6:20 a.m. He was gone before officers arrived.
• A caller reported hearing an alarm at a business on 12th Street. Officers found a door open and checked the building, but found nobody inside. The manager later advised about $300 worth of cigarettes were stolen. Store video showed a subject enter the store and pull cigarettes from behind the counter.
• A caller reported finding two new license plates in the roadway. At the same time, the registered owner of the vehicle called to report they lost their plates in the same area. The two met up, and the plates were returned to the registered owner.
• A 19-year-old Anacortes man reported the family mailbox was damaged for the third or fourth time. A neighbor told officers he had video from about 1 a.m. The video shows a truck pulling a white trailer, though it does not show it hitting the mailbox. Estimated damage is $100.
• A 41-year-old Snohomish man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident around 12:30 p.m. at the Commercial Avenue and 37th Street roundabout. The driver apparently leaned too far into the turn and the footpegs scraped the ground, causing the rider to fall off.
• A 41-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on charges of DUI and hit and run after a caller reported a vehicle struck a power pole on Fifth Street around 4:45 p.m. The man’s relative had called shortly before to report he was driving drunk. The caller who reported the accident said the man left the vehicle and went into a home. Several witnesses reported seeing the vehicle hit the pole, back up and repark. Several positively identified the man as a neighbor who lived there. The power pole was damaged and in danger of falling. Puget Sound Energy was called to the scene. The man eventually exited the home to talk with officers, who noted he showed signs of intoxication. He refused sobriety tests. Officers received a search warrant to complete a blood draw, and he was booked into jail.
• An 80-year-old Anacortes man reported receiving an email that only said “help” from his 90-year-old neighbor. Officers contact the neighbor, who advised he didn’t need medical assistance but requested his friend help him put on his slippers.
Monday, Sept. 27
• A 57-year-old transient man was arrested on a felony warrant after officers got a call regarding heavy foot and vehicle traffic associated with a nearby vehicle around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Commercial Avenue. There also appeared to be a man nearby looking in the windows of a closed business. Officers contacted a woman in the vehicle, who told officers she was trying to sleep. Officers also contacted the man, who had a warrant. Officers located a meth pipe and suspected meth on his person, which was taken for destruction. The man had several milk cartons, which he claimed to be making butter with. These were disposed of and he was transported to jail.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes woman called with questions about a neighbor flying a political flag in their yard that she felt was inappropriate. An officer informed her the neighbor is allowed to fly said flag.
• A taxi driver called to report that someone used a fraudulent $100 bill to pay. The driver told officers he had given a ride to a man, who gave him the $100 and he was provided with $80 in change. The male got out of the van and walked into a hotel on Commercial Avenue. The driver said he just wanted the change returned. The officer noted the $100 bill said it was for motion picture use. Officers contacted a 28-year-old transient man, who matched the suspect description. He confirmed he paid with a $100 bill, which he said he received at a casino. He said he did not know it was fake. The driver was returned the $80 in change and left the scene. The man was trespassed from the hotel.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• A 63-year-old Anacortes woman reported her neighbor’s large dog was running loose and tried to attack her two smaller dogs on Baron Place. She noted the neighbor’s dogs were always getting out. She was out walking her two small dogs when the large dog lunged at them and growled. She put her dogs in the house and when she came back out, she noted the dog was calmer. The officer noted animal control has had multiple involvements with the dog owner. The officer noted the dog seemed friendly on contact. One neighbor noted the dog, along with a second one, got out through a broken screen from the back porch. A second neighbor said she saw the incident and noted the dog walker looked terrified and was yelling and screaming at the larger dog. The large dog was taken to the pound.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• Officers were called to an abandoned vehicle on 11th Street that turned about to be a stolen vehicle from Sedro-Woolley. The owner was contacted and determined there was new damage to his vehicle, but it contained items that did not belong to him, which officers retained. Items left inside included a wallet and receipts, which led officers to a 34-year-old Anacortes man as a suspect. Later that day, the suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge of harassment domestic violence and several warrants for reportedly threatening his ex. He was transported to jail but refused to speak with officers about the stolen vehicle.
• A car dealership employee called to report a truck stolen off the lot overnight. He noted the vehicle was locked and without keys in it. However, it was an older vehicle. Surveillance video shows a van pull into the parking lot across the street and a person getting out and entering the stolen truck. The investigation continues.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• The owner of a business on Christianson Road called to have people removed after they caused issues. Two former employees were reportedly cursing at staff and threatening to damage the business. Due to a priority call, officers were delayed in response, and the two men left prior to officer arrival. The owner wanted to know what options were available and was advised of trespassing them from the business and court order options.
Friday, Oct. 1
• A caller reported two subjects at the Skate Park possibly trying to start a fire around 12:30 a.m. They were gone before officers arrived.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.