The Anacortes Police Department investigated seven reports of vehicle prowls Oct. 16-21 — one involving more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle.
Vehicle prowls were reported Oct. 16 in the 1400 block of 38th Street, Oct. 17 in the 3800 block of Deskin Court, Oct. 18 at O Avenue and Eighth Street, and Oct. 21 in the 1100 block of King Street and at three addresses in the 1100 block of 38th Street.
The Deskin Court resident told police that someone had gone through the gloveboxes of two of his unlocked vehicles earlier in the week. Nothing of value was missing. The next day on O and Eighth, a motorhome reportedly sustained over $1,000 in damages in a vehicle prowl that occurred sometime between Oct. 16 and the morning of Oct. 18.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said Monday that 19 vehicle prowls had been reported since Sept. 1, and he believes they are related. The prowls occur in spurts, he said, “which leads me to believe the same person is involved.”
The pattern: The culprit “will go through an area and work that neighborhood, checking for unlocked vehicles,” Floyd said. “The (thief) will take something of value (he or she) can throw into a backpack, then move on to the next one. Within a few days, (he or she) will work another neighborhood. There have been 19 vehicle prowls since Sept. 1, and most of those are grouped in neighborhoods of the same general area.”
Floyd’s advice to vehicle owners:
• Lock your car.
• Don’t leave anything of value in sight.
• Make sure you have adequate lighting and no landscaping that can give a prowler a place to hide or that will obscure the view of your vehicle from your home.
Here are some of the other calls Anacortes police responded to from Oct. 12-20:
Saturday, Oct. 12
• A 17-year-old motorist told police that she swerved to avoid a deer when she collided with four mailboxes and ended up in the ditch. She was not injured. She was given a ticket for driving with wheels off the roadway. The vehicle was removed from the ditch and driven from the scene.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• Officers went to Highway 20 and R Avenue just before 9 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man who was reportedly stumbling in and out of traffic. A routine check revealed he had an arrest warrant from Skagit County District Court for driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, and a warrant from Mount Vernon Municipal Court for theft. He was booked in jail on his warrants.
• A woman called police to report that her sedan was stolen from her home on Ninth Street sometime in the midday hours. The investigating officer noticed a pile of automotive glass where the car had been parked. The following day, police received word that the car was recovered in Snohomish County, and the owner was in the process of recovering it.
• An officer on patrol in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue saw a woman carrying a bicycle. She made an abrupt turn upon seeing the officer. The officer contacted the woman and ran a routine check. She then was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant issued by Skagit County District Court, transported to the police station, booked and released on her warrant.
Monday, Oct. 14
• A local man contacted police after he realized that a bag containing $1,000 worth of strategy playing cards was stolen from his bicycle that day around dinnertime. An officer documented the details of the stolen bag and property.
• An employee of a local gas station called police after a 49-year-old Seattle man who had been previously trespassed from the store began yelling and cursing when confronted. The man was reportedly intoxicated. Police found him at a nearby parking lot and arrested him for trespassing. He was later released after receiving a copy of his citation.
• A 10th Street business owner called police to report that someone removed the gas cap from her work vehicle and siphoned about $100 worth of gas from it while it was parked in front of the business. There are no suspects.
• A resident called 911 to report what looked to be a local shuttle service vehicle that was parked along the side of the road for several hours. Investigation revealed that it was a decommissioned vehicle and the owner, a local 36-year-old man, was taken into custody on a warrant for driving while license suspended. He was booked and released on scene after agreeing to appear at his next court date.
• Officers arrested a man near the roundabout at the top of Commercial Avenue after they received a call that he was holding a sign and had cursed at a passerby. The man denied yelling at anyone and was advised to stand well off the road so he would not impede traffic. During the investigation, the man provided several different dates of birth and would only provide a fictitious name. He was taken into custody and booked in jail on an investigative hold for providing a false statement to a public servant.
He was later identified by jail staff as a 62-year-old with an Anacortes address.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• The animal control officer trapped a large-breed dog after several strangers attempted unsuccessfully to catch her. It was determined the dog was with its owner’s friend the day prior and jumped out of the open window of his parked car. When found, the dog was hungry and distraught but did not appear injured. She was returned to her owner.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• An officer on 11th Street pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable brake light. The 26-year-old driver from Grassmere was determined to have a suspended license and warrants for assault, driving while license suspended, and a no-contact order violation. He told officers that he was borrowing the car to pick up cigarettes. He was booked in jail on his warrants.
Friday, Oct. 18
• A local man called police Friday, Oct. 18 to report that a caller told him he was under a grand jury indictment. The man told the caller that he was going to call the police, and the caller reportedly became very upset. The man then hung up the phone and did not hear back or provide any personal identifying or financial information to the caller.
— Anacortes Police Department
