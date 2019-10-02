The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 230 dispatches Sept. 21-30. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Sept. 21
• A 50-year-old Stanwood woman was taken into custody for DUI after a voluntary breath test showed her blood alcohol content to be over twice the legal limit to drive. A corporal on bike patrol pulled her over for speeding at the intersection of R Avenue and Ninth Street. She failed roadside sobriety tests. After a breath test, she was transported to the police station. She was later released after agreeing to appear in court.
• An officer on patrol late Saturday night stopped a sedan with an inoperable license plate light on R Avenue. A 50-year-old male passenger had two warrants for malicious mischief and contempt of court issued by the Anacortes Municipal Court. He was taken into custody and a search incident to the arrest yielded items commonly associated with illicit drug use. He was booked in county jail on his warrants and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Sept. 23
• The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped for speeding just after midnight on Highway 20 near the city limits. A routine check of the 40-year old Oregon man’s driving status revealed that his license was suspended, and there was an ignition interlock requirement on his motorcycle. No interlock was present, so the man was taken into custody. He was released on scene and agreed to appear in court. He left his bike legally parked on the side of the road.
• An officer pulled up on Highway 20 behind a parked vehicle that appeared to be having mechanical issues and found that the driver had a suspended license and two misdemeanor warrants for driving while license suspended. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Burlington, said the accelerator wasn’t working properly so he pulled over. He was cited at the scene and released on his warrants.
• A 41-year-old Anacortes man was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of assaulting his brother. The suspect’s brother called police to report that the two men got into a physical altercation, and his brother struck him several times with a closed fist. Officers interviewed both parties and determined that the 41-year-old initiated physical contact so he was booked in the county jail.
• A local retailer contacted police Monday evening to report a female customer who was possibly shoplifting. An officer spoke with store staff who pointed out a woman in a shopping aisle placing items in her bag. The officer spoke with the woman who said she was shopping but had concealed several items from the store in her bag. A routine check revealed the 28-year-old had three active warrants. She was taken into custody on her warrants. A search incident to arrest yielded several drug paraphernalia items. She was transported to jail where she was booked on her warrants and on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• Officers assisted early Tuesday afternoon with a pickup in the roadway that was smoking from an apparent electrical problem. The vehicle was pushed to the side of the road, electrical connections were removed, and the Anacortes Fire Department extinguished the fire.
• A sergeant on Commercial Avenue pulled over a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley man known to have active arrest warrants. The driver had three warrants, including one felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding. K-9 T-Bone was taken to the scene and alerted to the odor of illegal substances, so the vehicle was impounded and later searched.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• A sergeant was made aware just after 8 p.m. of an erratically driven SUV in the area of 32nd and D Avenue. The sergeant located and followed the vehicle for a short time and noticed erratic driving patterns, including driving on the wrong side of the road at slow speeds. The sergeant stopped the vehicle; the 47-year-old driver of Anacortes seemed disoriented and failed a roadside sobriety test. She was taken into custody for DUI and transported to the police station for processing. She was later released to a family member with a copy of her citation.
Friday, Sept. 27
• Officers were dispatched to a vehicle prowl in progress on South March Point Road on Friday afternoon. The vehicle owner met with police in a parking lot, stating that he contacted the male suspect and collected the items that were stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The vehicle owner told the officer that he would like to press charges for theft and trespassing. The 50-year-old suspect was also on scene and was interviewed, then arrested for theft and trespassing. He was later released at the scene.
— Anacortes Police Department
