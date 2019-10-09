The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 277 calls Sept. 28 to Oct. 7. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• A man reported that his partner was breaking glass and had bit him on the back. An investigation revealed that the two got into an argument about a recently purchased vehicle. His partner, a 27-year-old Camano Island woman, reportedly got upset, broke some glassware, then bit him on the back. She was arrested on existing arrest warrants and new charges of domestic violence assault, malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Sept. 29
• A grocery store manager contacted police when a man in pajamas entered the store despite being trespassed from the store the night prior. Officers confirmed the suspect’s identity, and trespassing charges will be sent to him.
• Multiple callers reported a distraught woman on 39th Street. Officers found the woman in front of a house on 41st Street and when they stopped to speak with her, she went into the house, though it wasn’t hers. An officer arrested her, and a search of her purse revealed a used needle with drug residue. The woman told police she had not used drugs in a couple days, resulting in her feeling distraught. She was taken to jail on two outstanding warrants and new charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nearly $500 worth of items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle belonging to a house guest on 42nd Place.
• A 16-year-old Anacortes driver was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way after she drove her sedan into the path of an SUV attempting to exit the Sharpes Corner roundabout toward Oak Harbor. No one was hurt, but both vehicles were damaged.
• Police responded to the 1800 block of Commercial Avenue to investigate a report of a man in a leather jacket acting suspiciously. The responding officer recognized the 42-year-old Anacortes man sitting in front of a closed business. A routine check revealed a felony warrant for controlled substance possession, so he was taken into custody. A pipe containing drug residue was logged as evidence and the man was booked in jail on his warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Sept. 30
• A 32-year-old Anacortes woman was given a ticket for following too close after her sedan rear-ended an SUV slowing for traffic at the intersection of Highway 20 and R Avenue. No one was injured.
• A 16-year-old male was given an infraction for improper backing and no insurance after he backed into the roadway in the area of 41st Street and L Avenue and struck an oncoming car. There were no injuries.
• Officers responded to an abandoned house on H Avenue after receiving reports of loud noises in the area. Officers contacted five juveniles in the area and counseled them to make better decisions. Their parents were contacted to retrieve their children.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes woman was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way after she drove her SUV into the path of a vehicle exiting the Sharpes Corner roundabout. The woman sustained possible injury.
• A local man was arrested and booked in jail on a trespassing charge and a warrant for obstructing. A grocery store manager called to report that the man was back in the store despite being trespassed two days earlier.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• A 60-year old Mount Vernon man was asked by a grocery store manager to not smoke in front of the store. His curt response got him trespassed, and the officer who responded also discovered that he had two Mount Vernon Municipal Court warrants for his arrest, so he was booked in jail on the warrants and issued a copy of a notice trespassing him from the store for 12 months.
• A 30-year-old Anacortes woman fell asleep behind the wheel while driving on Commercial Avenue early Tuesday evening and caused a three-car collision. No one was injured, but the at-fault driver was cited for negligent driving.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• A 23-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for domestic violence assault. His girlfriend reported that earlier in the day he had pinned her to the couch, causing injury to her abdomen. Officers contacted the man at his residence, interviewed him and took him to the county jail.
Friday, Oct. 4
• A 24-year-old Mount Vernon woman told an officer that she did not have permission to be on private property in her vehicle, but was simply taking a nap. The property owner had contacted police in the past to trespass the woman, so she was taken into custody without incident for trespassing and later released with a copy of her citation.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.