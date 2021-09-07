Anacortes Police Department officers responded to a call about a prickly guest on a sailboat around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Community Service Officer Zabrina Nybo and Sergeant Sam King heroically (and carefully) herded the porcupine into a dog crate as there were no other more suitable resources available.
It was transported to a facility in Whatcom County, as the porcupine appeared potentially unwell.
The department responded to 161 dispatches Aug. 27 - Sept. 2.
These are some of them.
Friday, Aug. 27
• A 39-year-old Anacortes man faces a charge of malicious mischief after reportedly throwing something at a truck driving by, causing a dent. The 59-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman driving said she saw the man while on 12th Street turning onto Commercial Avenue. He was spinning a metal object. As she turned, she heard a loud noise at the rear of her truck cab. She took photos, and police identified a suspect.
• A 22-year-old Oak Harbor man was cited for negligent driving and having no insurance after rolling his car at the Sharpes Corner roundabout around 10:15 p.m. The man was speeding southbound and failed to slow for the roundabout, running off the roadway and rolling onto the vehicle’s hood on the side of the road. The driver sustained a minor cut on his finger. The vehicle was towed.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• A caller reported a 40-year-old Anacortes man had a rusty metal bar in his hand and was screaming at people around 1:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue. The caller said the man was saying he would kill people. The caller did not want to press charges but wanted the man talked to about his behavior. The man denied threatening anyone. Officers provided him with mental health resources, and he declined to go to the hospital.
Sunday, Aug. 29
• A 40-year-old Anacortes woman reported being pushed and having her purse stolen as she walked home the night before around 10 p.m. She said a man pushed her, grabbed her arm and pulled off her purse. She was uninjured and did not call police, saying she decided to just deal with it in the morning. She was not interested in pursuing charges and simply wanted her items back. Her phone was later turned in as found property and returned to her.
• A woman reported noticing some of her husband’s political signs had been removed from the ground and set flat on the ground around town. She said none were damaged but possibly two are missing. She asked officers to keep an eye out for anyone responsible.
• A 19-year-old Anacortes man called to report his Facebook account had been hacked. He was told to contact Facebook to reset his account, change his passwords and monitor his financial accounts.
• A 54-year-old Port Hadlock woman was cited for driving with a suspended license after an officer noticed her on the phone while driving. The woman reportedly said she knew she shouldn’t have been on the phone but it rang, so she answered it. Officers also removed the license plates from her vehicle, as they belonged to a different vehicle. The woman noted she borrowed the truck from her boyfriend and didn’t know anything about the plates.
• A 25-year-old Anacortes woman was given a verbal warning to pay more attention while driving after hitting a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Commercial Avenue. The woman was driving north when she dropped her wallet on the floor. She reached down to pick it up and collided with the rear of a parked vehicle, which was pushed into a second parked vehicle. The owner of the second vehicle said they didn’t see any damage. The other parked vehicle was drivable. The woman was uninjured, despite multiple airbags deploying.
Monday, Aug. 30
• Officers were called to a CPR in progress after a man reportedly overdosed on heroin and medics advised of a fight on scene. Officers determined a woman was arguing with medics over a misunderstanding. Officers took a drug kit for destruction and provided medics with the man’s belongings as he was transported to the hospital.
• Officers responded to a report of a 34-year-old Anacortes man waving a gun and yelling at 6 p.m. on Sixth Street. The callers reported a couple days ago the man had been waving a gun out the window and believed this incident involved the same gun. The male caller knocked on the man’s door to see if he was OK and heard a gun rack, so called 911. Another officer contacted a man returning with grocery bags, who said the room was his. After again confirming the story with the callers, officers noted the man hadn’t been in the room when the alleged incident occurred. The man allowed officers to search the room and they did not locate anyone with a weapon inside. Officers noted all the blinds were closed. The callers maintained their story.
• Officers were called about a man reportedly walking around with an assault rifle with a pink ribbon around the stock around 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers later determined, and confirmed with security video, that a 44-year-old Anacortes woman actually came out of her room several times with a pink plastic toy gun. Officers spoke to her about appropriate behavior, even with toys.
• A 63-year-old Fall City man was arrested on a charge of DUI after a caller reported he was driving on at least one flat tire and causing sparks to fly around 9:45 p.m. The vehicle was also traveling about 20 mph on Highway 20. The vehicle eventually stopped at a business on Christianson Road. Officers talked to the driver, who said he was coming from a golf club in Burlington and believed he was on his way home, which was in the opposite direction. He was cited and released to his sober wife.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
• A caller reported someone throwing rocks at a condo building and cursing around 12:20 a.m. Officers contacted a 44-year-old woman on the Tommy Thompson trail behind the building. She said her flashlight was not working and she was afraid to ride her bike on the dark portion of the trail. She denied throwing rocks at the building. Officers asked if they could assist in any way and she said no. Officers did not note any damage to the building.
• Officers were called to the skate park after a passer-by reported seeing kids fighting. Officers contacted multiple kids who said they were just wrestling. They showed the officer a video on their phone confirming that.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
•A 30-year-old Anacortes man reported a $1,000 lime green Gravity Liberty bike stolen from his vehicle overnight while parked near a marina. Also taken were a $70 bike computer and a $25 lock.
• A 38-year-old Mount Vernon woman reported someone slashed all of her tires while she was in a laundromat for 45 minutes. The officer noted the tires had been punctured possibly with a knife or sharp tool. She said she had no idea why someone would target her vehicle.
Thursday, Sept. 2
• An employee of a business on Highway 20 called police to report a couple harassing employees and blocking the entrance without ordering anything. Officers talked to a 61-year-old woman, who said she likes to look at the employees’ outfits and goes through the drive-through for her husband, though they don’t order anything. Employees stated if the couple order something and do not bother staff with inappropriate comments they do not wish to trespass them. The woman said they would adhere to the employee's wishes.
– Anacortes Police Department
