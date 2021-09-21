police blotter

Between Saturday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept. 16, the Anacortes Police Department responded to 163 calls.
These are some of them:
Saturday, Sept. 11
• A 48-year-old Arlington woman was arrested on a DUI charge after callers reported her driving the wrong way on Highway 20 – going west in the east lanes with no headlights just before 7 a.m. An officer noted she almost hit several vehicles, including his own, head-on. The officer turned around and followed the vehicle, which eventually stopped near Thompson Road. The woman denied going the wrong direction. A Washington State Patrol trooper arrived and, after doing poorly on field sobriety tests, arrested her on suspicion of DUI.
• A 49-year-old man was trespassed from a business in the 900 block of 11th Street he refused to move along. A manager called to report he’d unsuccessfully asked the man, who had an accordion, generator and speaker system, to move as he was causing a traffic hazard.
• A 45-year-old Seattle man was trespassed from a Commercial Avenue business after allegedly threatening another guest. Two guests reported the man had been shouting profanity and talking loudly on his cell phone. When the man left the room, one guest went to talk to an employee and the other confronted the man, who allegedly threatened to get a gun and “take care of” the guest. The man denied mentioning a gun or threatening anyone. He was trespassed, and the business provided a refund.
Sunday, Sept. 12
• A 46-year-old Anacortes man reported he was bitten by a dog while on his bike at Cranberry Lake. The man said he’d just come up a hill and was taking a break. A man walked by with his leashed dog, which was growling as it started to pass and then bit his right calf. The animal control officer talked with both parties. The dog owner said the dog had never bitten anyone before but does show fear aggression. It has been to an obedience class, and the animal control officer recommended additional training.
Monday, Sept. 13
• An 18-year-old Anacortes man faces charges of felony assault and felony harassment after reportedly assaulting employees at the hospital around 7:40 a.m. He was waiting for treatment and got upset at a staff member. It escalated, and the man ended up biting, scratching and kicking several employees and was verbally aggressive. He also reportedly threatened to kill people. Staff eventually restrained the man and calmed him down before officers intervened.
• An employee at a business in the 12000 block of Reservation Road reported that someone stole power tools. He said a man came in and asked about batteries. When the employee when to check on the batteries, the man reportedly started grabbing items and left. A $250 twin pack set of batteries and other items were reported taken. Employees got a license plate number of the fleeing vehicle. The investigation continues.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• A 47-year-old transient man was trespassed from a car sales business who refused to leave after he was asked several times. Contractors were trying to access the area, but were blocked by the man setting up camp on the private property.
• A 44-year-old transient woman was trespassed from the Port of Anacortes after port security advised she was involved in a verbal fight with a man who had since left.
• A 44-year-old transient woman reported that a woman who previously assaulted her was in the store with her and was following her. The woman refused to discuss the assault with officers, though she did mention bees. A 39-year-old La Conner woman stopped officers as they were leaving, saying she found the other woman sleeping in her truck bed the day before. Apparently, she had parked on top of a bee nest and was stung multiple times, as was the other woman. The woman said she did not assault the other woman.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• A 30-year-old Anacortes woman was cited for having a suspended license, no insurance and wheels off the roadway after a witness reported the woman’s vehicle hit a stop sign and a parked vehicle around 1 p.m. at 34th Street and Commercial Avenue. The stop sign was pushed over and broken off at the base. The driver said she was unaware of what caused the accident, saying she blacked out. Witnesses said the woman was barely conscious when initially contacted and seemed confused and unaware of what happened. Medics checked her at the scene. The officer did not detect any indications of intoxication and encouraged the woman to get checked at the hospital.
• A 17-year-old Anacortes girl reported she was trying to sell an item online for about $40. She became suspicious when a buyer sent a check for $1,580. Her bank confirmed it was fraudulent. There was no monetary loss.
• A 56-year-old Mount Vernon woman was cited for following too close after the vehicle in front of her stopped quickly, and she hit the back of the car. Officers noted the woman was irate and approached the other driver aggressively. Officers ordered her to return to her vehicle. Shortly after, officers were called again by a neighbor, who reported the woman returned to the scene and yelled at the other driver again. She later told officers she returned to get pictures of the skid marks on the road.
• A 28-year-old La Conner woman was arrested on a possible charge of DUI and faces a charge of hit and run after two separate incidents. Officers were initially called around 2:10 p.m. A witness reported seeing the woman’s car hit a man as she was backing up around 2:10 p.m. The man was knocked over. The vehicle then started forward and ran over the man’s foot. The witness was able to get a license plate number and photos of the vehicle.
Around 2:21 p.m., officers were called to an accident at Highway 20 and R Avenue involving the same vehicle. The woman told officers she was traveling east on Highway 20 and tried to do a U-turn into coming traffic headed westbound. She hit another vehicle, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Officers noted the woman was visibly pregnant. After consulting an attorney, the woman agreed to a voluntary blood draw. She denied hitting anyone in the store parking lot.
Thursday, Sept. 16
• A 64-year-old Anacortes woman wanted to make a complaint about pigeons owned by a neighbor. She said the birds fly around and eat the birdseed out of her feeder. She was informed there are no laws regarding the flight of pet birds.
– Anacortes Police Department
