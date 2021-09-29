police blotter

The Anacortes Police Department responded to 175 calls between Sept. 18-23.
Sunday, Sept. 19
• A 38-year-old Lake Forest Park man reported a toolbox and tools stolen off his boat over the past several days while it was parked in a lot on Q Avenue. Estimated loss is $1,140.
• A 52-year-old Anacortes man was listed as a missing person after he did not board a plane as expected. Officers attempted to contact the man, including talking with a friend and calling him. They later learned and confirmed that the man had been admitted to an Everett hospital.
Monday, Sept. 20
• A resident reported that dogs recently declared potentially dangerous were running at large at night on 10th Street. Both dogs were declared due to aggression issues toward people. The dogs ran across the street and into a neighboring yard. Several days later, officers got another call about one of the dogs, which reportedly charged someone walking a dog on leash in the area. The owner reportedly called for the dog, which continued to run. The dog was eventually caught by a relative and put back inside. The investigation continues.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• A 42-year-old La Conner man reported a flatbed trailer and about 30 round crab pots stolen sometime between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3 while parked near the Cap Sante Marina net lockers. Estimated loss is $9,000.
• An employee called police to report a burglary at a business on 12th Street. Through viewing security footage, the man said someone entered the closed store through a locked back door on Sept. 16 and stole cartons of cigarettes. Two days later, the person came back and took the till. Estimated loss is $1,500 plus $400 in damage.
• A variety of personal items, including portable speakers, jewelry, checkbooks and computer equipment, were reported stolen in a vehicle prowl in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue.
• A 60-year-old Oregon man reported his vehicle was missing from the Cap Sante Marina. An officer arrived and also could not locate the vehicle. Port security cameras determined the man had moved the vehicle and forgot where it was parked. He was reunited with his vehicle.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• A business owner expressed concern regarding a motorhome parked for nearly a week, recently joined by a second, in the 200 block of O Avenue. Officers contacted the motorhomes. One was parked in the wrong direction and had sheets in its windows. There was no answer when officers knocked. A second motorhome was leaking fluid, which appeared to be sewage. Officers contacted its registered owner, who said she would voluntarily move it and would handle the leaking issue. Officers later tried to contact someone at the other motorhome, but again were unsuccessful.
• A caller reported a female dressed in all black swirling and twirling in the median of Highway 20 about ¼-mile west of the Chevy dealership. Officers contacted a 26-year-old Burlington woman, who said she was fine and agreed to stay out of the road.
Thursday, Sept. 23
• A caller reported a woman yelling “I have a gun” around 12:20 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and Commercial Avenue. The caller said the woman definitely did not have a gun. Officers contacted the woman, who was pacing and making finger gestures like she had a gun. Officers coordinated with the Anacortes Family Center and a designated crisis responder to have the woman transported to a hospital.
• A member of a local thrift store requested a 71-year-old Anacortes man be permanently trespassed from the store after ongoing issues that included thefts and aggression with employees and customers. She said they have trespassed him for a year before, but he comes in the day after the trespass expires and starts causing issues. Officers intend to locate the man to provide him with the permanent trespass.
– Anacortes Police Department
