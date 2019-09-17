Several calls were placed to 911 at 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, regarding a man in the area of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue who looked like he was bleeding from his eye. Medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment of injuries allegedly sustained in an assault that occurred nearby.
Investigation revealed that the man got into an altercation over a small amount of money with two men known to him. An officer found the suspects 12 hours later walking on Commercial Avenue and spoke with them regarding the alleged assault. Both men were taken into custody. One man was found to be in possession of a syringe with possible heroin residue; the other had methamphetamine.
Both men were booked in the Skagit County Jail on suspicion of robbery and face possible drug charges.
Here are some of the other calls the Anacortes Police Department responded to last week.
Sunday, Sept. 8
• A 49-year-old Anacortes man reported that someone had threatened him. Officers spoke with him but opted not to pursue criminal charges against the other party after they discovered the man was in possession of a handgun without a concealed permit. He was taken into custody and later released with a citation.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• The animal control officer attempted to locate a squirrel that, per the report she received, was stranded on a telephone pole on Commercial Avenue. The squirrel was not located.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• An officer took a theft complaint from a T Avenue business employee who called police to report a male yelling at him. The employee checked on a noise outside early that morning and saw someone trying to remove an extension cord and plug adaptor from the wall. The apparent thief yelled at him, so he went back inside and called 911. The responding officer didn’t find the suspect, but found an abandoned bag in the area and recovered the stolen plug adaptor from within. The adaptor was returned to the business.
• An officer investigated a report of a loud flash and bang on B Avenue. Though no suspects were located, there was a firework fragment and a burn mark on the street.
• A 58-year-old Mill Creek man was given a ticket for improper lane usage; he made a wide right turn onto southbound Commercial Avenue at 12th Street, resulting in a two-car collision. No one was injured, but both SUVs sustained reportable damage.
• A Skagit Transit rider could not get their dog to come out from under the bus seat, so someone called the police for help. The owner was able to free the dog before the officer arrived.
Friday, Sept. 13
• An Anacortes resident called police after he received a phone call stating there was a warrant for his arrest. A fraudster had attempted to glean personal identifying information from the resident, but none was provided.
• Police responded to 28th Street and Commercial Avenue to investigate the report of a pickup that had jumped the curb and was parked across the lane of travel. The 72-year-old driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for a medical condition. A routine check on the driver revealed that his license was suspended. He may face a charge.
• An officer saw a man known to have a suspended license driving on Commercial Avenue just after 9 p.m., so he followed the vehicle to the area of 29th Street and Commercial. It turned west onto 29th Street without a signal, and then accelerated, so the officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle traveled through several intersections at high speed without stopping, so the officer discontinued the pursuit. Several minutes later, a sergeant found the suspect on foot nearby. He was taken to county jail on suspicion of driving while license suspended and eluding. Officers then found the car parked among some trees on N Avenue. K9 T-Bone indicated the presence of illegal narcotics, so the car was towed and searched. The suspect now faces possible drug paraphernalia charges after a broken pipe with white residue was found under the seat.
