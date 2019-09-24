The Anacortes Police Department responded to more than 150 calls Sept. 14-19. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Sept. 14
• A verbal argument between two male roommates over their shared pet turned physical early Saturday. The two men admitted they were involved in a physical altercation. The primary aggressor, an intoxicated 43-year-old who allegedly head butted his roommate multiple times, was taken into custody and booked in jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
• A local man reported that a Census volunteer came to his house recently, though he thought the Census wasn’t taking place until next May. The officer told the man that Census data is collected throughout the year and to call police if he detected anything suspicious about the volunteer’s visit.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• A 29th Street resident reported that a hawk or falcon on her property was unable to fly on its own. The call was transferred to a Fish and Wildlife officer.
Monday, Sept. 16
• Officers contacted a 50-year-old Port Angeles woman in her car parked on Q Avenue. The woman was intoxicated and a routine check showed that she had a theft warrant. She was arrested but then released after the jail declined to accept her on the warrant.
• A 55-year-old Anacortes man was arrested and booked in jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault. The man and his girlfriend were reportedly arguing and the man approached her while she was sitting on a couch and allegedly pushed her back onto a couch cushion.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• A local pet owner was bathing her small dog when its paw got stuck in the sink drain. The owner called the animal control officer for help, but she didn’t have all of the tools needed to free the animal, so she called the Anacortes Fire Department to assist. The dog’s paw was freed from the drain, and the dog was not injured.
• A local man found a wallet on the street and turned it over to a police officer. The wallet was returned to its owner.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• An officer pulled a sedan over on 23rd Street on Thursday afternoon because it was swerving and came to a stop in the middle of the roadway. The officer told the 90-year-old driver that she was concerned about her driving habits. The driver said she was looking for a nearby healthcare facility. A routine driver’s check revealed her license was suspended license, so the woman was arrested, cited and released for driving while license suspended.
• The 79-year-old driver of an SUV was determined to be the at-fault driver in a two-car collision at 18th Street and O Avenue. The driver told the investigating officer that he did not see the oncoming car driving northbound on O. Both vehicles sustained reportable damage, but no one was injured.
• A 47-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on a theft warrant. A sergeant on patrol recognized the woman as she walked along O Avenue and took her into custody. She was booked in the county jail on a 45-day commit.
— Anacortes Police Department
