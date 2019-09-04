An 18-year-old male from Burlington faces charges of robbery, obstruction and third-degree theft for allegedly assaulting and stealing from a 17-year-old from Anacortes while buying marijuana at a park around 3 p.m.
Officers received a call about a fight at the park and while attempting to locate those involved, the 18-year-old ran. Officers gave chase and took him into custody. Others at the scene identified the victim.
Both parties told essentially the same story: The 18-year-old bought marijuana from the younger teen and punched him in the face with brass knuckles and stole a backpack and skateboard. The 17-year-old and a friend followed and the fight continued in a parking lot. An adult came out of a nearby business and told them to break it up or he was calling the police. The parties then separated.
Here are some of the other calls to which Anacortes Police responded Aug. 22-30.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• A 77-year-old Anacortes woman was reportedly attempting to park in front of the Department of Licensing on 10th Street around 2 p.m. and stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The vehicle lurched over the curb and into the building. Damage was done to the façade and the front of the vehicle.
Friday, Aug. 23
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man was cited for fourth-degree assault after allegedly spitting on a woman and her dog around 6:30 a.m. near Seafarers’ Memorial Park. The woman said the man aggressively opened his car door and spit on them. The man then stood staring at her, halfway out of his vehicle as if ready to fight. She walked away and took a picture of his car. The man refused to talk to an officer.
• A resident reported graffiti on a wall of a metal building in the 500 block of 30th Street. Estimated cost to remove the damage is $100. Officers noted the graffiti looked similar to vandalism other sites, including at the Depot and Anacortes Cinema. Another similar incident was reported on Aug. 29 at the public restrooms at 22nd Street and R Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• A 29-year-old Anacortes man was cited for trespassing after sleeping in his vehicle at a park where he had previously been trespassed. Officers were called around 1:25 a.m. and woke up the man, who was reportedly uncooperative and argumentative. Officers noted he appeared intoxicated. He was booked into jail.
• A resident called police around 4:20 a.m. to report an unknown man who would not leave the porch. Officers contacted the man — a 42-year-old from Anacortes — who was highly intoxicated and did not know where he lived. The man declined medical attention; officers learned his address and drove him home.
• A 28-year-old Oak Harbor man was cited for failure to stop at an intersection after his vehicle collided head-on with a stopped vehicle around 11:15 a.m. The man was driving east on Highway 20 approaching Reservation Road when the light turned yellow. He didn’t believe he had enough time to stop, however the vehicle in front of him was slowing so he abruptly steered right to avoid a collision. He overcorrected to the left and lost control of his vehicle, which proceeded through the intersection and hit a westbound vehicle in the left-turn lane. There were no reported injuries.
• A caller reported two juveniles smoking cigarettes in an empty lot. Officers contacted two teen boys, one of whom gave a false birthdate. The 13-year-old had four cigarettes in his possession, which were confiscated.
• A 54-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license and driving with the driver’s door open around 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Fourth Street. The driver was stopped by police after he pulled out in front of another vehicle. The driver claimed he didn’t see the other vehicle, and that his own engine wasn’t running and was in neutral while he moved his vehicle. He was cited and released.
• A 40-year-old Conway woman was arrested on five warrants around 7 p.m. at a motel by officers investigating a report of a man using vulgar language and disturbing the peace. The man reportedly admitted calling his neighbor a name during an argument. Officers noted he was mildly upset but reasonable. Officers contacted the neighbor, the 40-year-old woman, and she gave a similar story. Officers learned she had warrants and arrested her. She was booked in the county jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• A hospital security guard reported a man playing music and dancing in a nearby parking lot just before 4 a.m. Officers contacted a 36-year-old Anacortes man who said he was just trying to relieve the stress of a breakup of a long-term relationship. Officers noted he had not been drinking and was just sad.
• Officers received a noise complaint about demonstrators at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue around 12:15 p.m. An officer drove through the area and noted no problems.
• A caller reported a brush fire east of Cascade Court around 8:15 p.m. It was determined to be an illegal burn in a backyard and was handled by the Anacortes Fire Department.
• A 17-year-old Anacortes female was cited for reckless driving after an officer stopped her for speeding and driving through a stop sign just before midnight in the area of 12th Street and N Avenue. After stopping the teen, who had five teenage passengers, officers received a call noting a man had nearly been rear-ended by the same vehicle and that someone then flipped him off. The other driver said the vehicle pulled up very close behind him, flashed its lights and then moved into the wrong lane of travel to pass his vehicle. The teen driver told officers she was trying to get the other driver to speed up.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• A 23-year-old Anacortes man was cited for failing to transfer his vehicle title in 45 days. An officer stopped his vehicle around 5:30 a.m. for expired tabs. The driver said he had just gotten a steady job and was meaning to transfer the title to his name.
• Officers investigated a report of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. near 32nd Street and R Avenue. The caller reported seeing a man hit a woman and then drag her toward a nearby bus stop. Officers contacted two people at the bus stop who matched the description. They were both calm and did not appear upset with each other, officers noted. The woman told officers she twisted her ankle while walking and her boyfriend helped her to the bus stop to sit down. The man provided the same story.
• Someone sprayed paint on the storage building near the baseball field at Storvik Park. The graffiti was similar to vandalism seen at multiple other locations around town. Estimated damage is $100.
Friday, Aug. 27
• Officers assisted at a vehicle fire around 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of D Avenue. The vehicle owner believed the fire was caused by a transmission fluid leak.
• A 55-year-old Anacortes man faces drug charges after officers investigated a complaint of suspicious activity around 7 p.m. on Fidalgo Bay Road. A caller reported someone sitting in their car for several hours in an area officers say is known for drug activity. Officers contacted the man and saw drug paraphernalia in his lap and noted he exhibited signs of having ingested drugs. A K9 unit was called and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, which was then towed. Charges are pending.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• The property of four teenage girls was reported stolen while they were at swim practice at Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center. The items – shoes, a silver ring and about $35 cash – were stolen from the locker room.
Sunday, Aug. 29
• A hiker returned to his vehicle at the Mount Erie parking lot to discover the passenger side window was broken out. Estimated damage is $150, though nothing seemed to be stolen. A second vehicle was found with its driver’s side window smashed. Again, nothing appeared to be stolen. Estimated damage is $250.
• A 38-year-old transient man faces charges after he reportedly stole a grocery store with a cart full of about $560 worth of merchandise — mostly alcohol — around 9 p.m. The items were returned to the store. Officers found a wallet on the man that belonged to someone else. Charges are pending.
• A 36-year-old Mount Vernon woman was cited for theft after she allegedly left a grocery store without paying for about $400 worth of items. An employee noticed the woman had left the self-checkout area without paying. She was identified through a receipt and surveillance footage.
• A 65-year-old La Conner man was arrested on a charge of DUI around 11:15 p.m. after his vehicle got stuck in the median at Highway 20 just east of Reservation Road. By the time officers arrived, someone had pulled the man’s sedan out of the ditch. Officers noted the driver appeared to have been drinking. He was arrested and provided breath samples that showed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. He was cited and released.
Friday, Aug. 30
• A resident found two fake-looking $100 bills during a morning run in the 2700 block of Commercial Avenue. Police booked the bills into evidence.
— Anacortes Police Department
