A 28-year-old Anacortes woman pulled over at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 6 for driving without headlights was taken into custody for DUI.
An Anacortes police officer pulled her over on I Avenue. A breath sample showed the driver’s blood-alcohol content was two times over the legal limit to operate a vehicle.
She was also cited for reckless endangerment because a young child was in the car at the time.
Here are some of the other calls that the Anacortes Police Department responded to last week.
Saturday, Aug. 31
• A 29-year-old Eastsound man was booked into county jail on a felony arrest warrant for controlled substance possession and a misdemeanor warrant for trespassing and drug paraphernalia possession. He was arrested during an investigation resulting from a report of people carrying electronics in and out of a wooded area near the 4400 block of H Avenue.
• A motorist from Los Angeles, California was given a ticket for failure to yield after a collision in the Sharpes Corner roundabout. The Californian’s vehicle sustained minor damage, and no one was injured.
• An 18-year-old motorist was cited for passing in a no-passing zone, causing a collision in the area of D Avenue and 28th Street. Investigation revealed the motorist tailgated another vehicle for a short distance, then passed it in the no-passing zone and abruptly applied his brakes, causing a collision. There were no injuries.
• A 34-year-old Federal Way woman was arrested on Highway 20 and cited for driving with a suspended license. She was pulled over just after 9 p.m. for having non-working taillights and expired registration tabs. She was released at the scene with a copy of her citation.
Sunday, Sept. 1
• A Fir Crest Boulevard resident reported a vehicle prowl that occurred overnight. The resident told police that about $800 worth of electronics and sporting equipment were taken from his unlocked vehicle.
• A station wagon was damaged in a suspected vehicle prowl while parked along Q Avenue the previous night. A nearby business employee called police when he noticed the damage.
• A 63-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run after her SUV struck a sign at the intersection of 22nd Street and R Avenue just before 6 p.m. She said she swerved to avoid hitting a person. A breath sample provided at the police station showed her blood alcohol content was over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. She was later released to a family member.
Monday, Sept. 2
• A sergeant investigating a complaint on the Cap Sante Lookout tracked down a suspect on the corner of 17th Street and Commercial Avenue and found him to be the subject of an arrest warrant — and to be in possession of heroin and possible methamphetamine. The 34-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked in the county jail on his warrant and on suspicion of drug violations.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• A 52-year-old Anacortes woman was booked in county jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault after she allegedly grabbed her niece by the wrists and yanked her by the hair. Investigation revealed the niece had gotten into a verbal dispute with another relative and the aunt stepped in.
Friday, Sept. 6
• A 32-year-old Mount Vernon man was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and given a ticket for speeding in a school zone after an officer saw him make a turn without using his turn signal. An officer on patrol near Island View Elementary School clocked the car going 25 mph in the 20 mph school zone before turning onto 22nd Street from J Avenue without using a turn signal.
• A 22-year-old motorist was pulled over on 12th Street and cited for driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
• A 21-year-old Tumwater man was booked in county jail for malicious mischief domestic violence after he allegedly struck and broke a mirror in his ex-girlfriend’s car during an argument. Officers were dispatched to 39th Court and H Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of people yelling at each other. An 18-year-old woman later told police she and her ex-boyfriend had been involved in an ongoing verbal argument.
— Anacortes Police Department
