Two motorists reportedly distracted by a lemonade stand caused a three-car collision on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Oakes and Dakota avenues.
There were no injuries reported.
According to the Anacortes Police Department, the lead vehicle braked abruptly to avoid a collision with a vehicle that pulled onto Oakes Avenue from Dakota Avenue.
Although one collision was avoided, the next two drivers, reportedly distracted by a nearby lemonade stand, rear-ended the vehicles in front of them.
Those drivers were given tickets for following too close, the police department reported.
Anacortes police responded to 148 calls from Aug. 14-19.
Here are some of the calls police responded to before and during that period.
Saturday, Aug. 10
• A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly struck her boyfriend on the chest during an argument. A neighbor reportedly heard yelling and called 911 just after midnight. Officers investigated and spoke with all parties involved, including the suspect, who was asleep when officers arrived. The woman was taken into custody without incident and booked in jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
• An officer went to the 2200 block of 26th Street at 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a loud explosion and flashes of light in the area. The officer took custody of a base for igniting fireworks, but was unable to find anyone or anything else of interest.
• An officer on patrol on Third Street pulled over a late-model sports car that turned onto O Avenue without using a turn signal and made an abrupt turn onto the right shoulder of the road one block later, causing the officer to slam on his brakes. The officer told the 24-year-old Anacortes driver that he pulled him over because of his fitful driving and failure to use his turn signals. His driver’s license was suspended and he admitted he was aware of this. He was cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to use turn signals, then released at the scene.
Sunday, Aug. 11
• A motorist was stopped at Highway 20 near Thompson Road and cited for driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. He was released at the scene after agreeing to appear in court in late August.
• A 34-year-old Oak Harbor woman forgot to pay some speeding tickets that resulted in her license being suspended by the Department of Licensing — and a subsequent arrest for driving while license suspended. An officer pulled her over on 27th Street to discuss the matter and the driver said she thought she had taken care of the issue. She had not, so she was placed in handcuffs and later released with a copy of her citation.
• A 57-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested on March’s Point Road by an officer who saw him rummaging through bags and spreading debris along the side of the road. A routine check revealed that the man had two Anacortes Municipal Court warrants for possession of a perscription drug, so he was taken into custody. The county jail reported it would not accept him on the warrants, so he was cited and released at the scene after agreeing to appear in court on the pre-determined date.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• A 16-year-old Anacortes driver was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way after she pulled in front of a southbound vehicle on R Avenue, causing a two-car collision at the intersection of 32nd Street. No one was injured.
• An officer on patrol in the area of Commercial Avenue and Sixth Street just after 9 p.m. pulled over a motorist because his vehicle had an inoperable headlight. The 42-year-old Oak Harbor driver told the officer that he just discovered the burned-out headlight and planned to fix it in the morning. The driver provided a state ID card to the officer, stating that he was working on getting his driving status taken care of. A routine check revealed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody without incident, then released at the scene.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• An 18-year-old Anacortes driver was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way after being involved in a collision. The driver entered the Sharpes Corner roundabout in front of a vehicle attempting to exit toward Oak Harbor. No one was injured, but both late-model vehicles sustained reportable damage.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• An officer took photos of the east side of The Depot building after receiving a report of graffiti — crude images and verbiage — painted on the building. The officer reported the graffiti to the city to be cleaned up.
• A 31-year-old motorcycle rider avoided injury in a two-vehicle collision on Commercial Avenue near 30th Street. The rider told the investigating officer that he was looking left and right for vehicles entering the roadway and failed to notice that the Subaru in front of him had stopped abruptly for traffic. The motorcyclist was given a ticket for following too close.
Friday, Aug. 16
• A 30-year-old Eastsound woman was arrested in the upper Cap Sante lookout just after midnight. A corporal approached her car and notified her that the park was closed. The woman initially provided a name that was not hers, then gave her real name and provided her state driver’s license. A routine check revealed an outstanding warrant issued by Skagit County District Court for a trip permit violation and failure to transfer title. She was taken into custody without incident and booked in jail on her warrant.
— Anacortes Police Department
