The latest legal push to regulate primarily fishing and whale-watching boats in an area west of San Juan Island to protect endangered Southern Resident orcas is getting some pushback as a misguided effort.
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Aug. 19 in U.S. District Court in Seattle against NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service. The lawsuit came on the heels of a Skagit County Superior Court ruling Aug. 15 that is keeping proposed boat-orca proximity regulation off the San Juan County General Election ballot in November.
The lawsuit against NOAA claims the Fisheries Service has violated federal law by failing for years to respond to previous petitions to protect the orcas and asks for a whale protection zone banning boats from an area of 10 to 12 square miles off of San Juan Island from April through September, when the Southern Residents were historically seen hunting fish in the area.
Boat traffic is a concern for the whales because, by NOAA’s own analyses, the noise can interfere with the whales’ ability to hunt its primary food source of chinook salmon.
Fights over this type of boat regulation have emerged several times in recent years, even as the whales have been seen less often in the area in question, which wildlife agencies suspect is due to a lack of salmon.
But whale-watching companies, fishing charters and research organizations say aiming for the west side of San Juan Island, where there is already little boat traffic due to voluntary whale-watching restrictions and limited fishing seasons, is off target. That was their opinion when the petition was filed in 2016.
“Our stance then, which is still our stance now, is that their request actually doesn’t affect us at all in terms of what we do in practice because the whale watch association has been voluntarily avoiding that area for almost 20 years,” said naturalist Erin Gless of Island Adventures, a whale-watching company in Anacortes. “Whale-watching boats specifically made an agreement not to watch whales within one-quarter mile of the west side of San Juan Island and one-half mile radius of Lime Kiln Lighthouse.”
Brett Rosson of Anacortes runs a fishing charter company and is a member of the Pacific Whale Watch Association. He opposes a no-go zone that targets one primary user group. Recreational anglers are about the only ones who would be affected, especially since the whale-watching companies already have self-imposed restrictions, he said.
He contends the lawsuit is misguided and particularly unfair to recreational fishermen who rely on Eagle Point as a top fishing spot during increasingly limited salmon seasons.
“No one else has taken cuts like we have,” he said.
The salmon fishing seasons have already been affected to the point that the only time to fish for chinook was in July. This August was closed to salmon fishing in the San Juans completely. This September, fishing is allowed for pinks and coho.
Some of that came from concerns for salmon in the rivers where they spawn, but the pressure has intensified with concerns about orcas getting enough food in the Puget Sound. Rosson said there are still plenty of salmon returning to the sound.
“We’ve had our fishing season slashed by 75 percent,” Rosson said of changes over the last decade. “Now they also want to close the area where we can fish from April to September. .. That wipes out our Number 1 location for fishing for salmon - pinks, coho and chinook.”
He noted that some fishing could still occur, however, because the proposed ban does not include tribes. The tribes manage their own fishing rights as set forth by treaty.
Rosson said he thinks establishing a speed limit for all boats would be a better idea — at least for noise.
“If noise is the big concern, then let’s just slow down,” he said.
Arguments over this and other proposed boat regulations have been fought before — following legal petitions from nonprofit conservation groups and recommendations from the state’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force.
Orca Network co-founder Howard Garrett said the nonprofit agrees with those who say there has been a disproportionate focus on regulating small boats, which results in unintended consequences such as private boaters, enforcement agencies and researchers being unaware of the whales’ location, which is reported most frequently by whale watchers.
“Far more important is the whales’ need for more salmon,” he said.
Despite being federally listed as endangered in 2005, the Southern Residents orcas — comprised of three family groups called J, K and L pods — has continued to decline and recently reached a low of 73 whales. These particular pods frequent the Salish Sea shared by Washington and British Columbia.
“These orcas are dying out and urgently need our help,” attorney Julie Teel Simmonds of the Center for Biological Diversity said in a news release. The national nonprofit is joined in the lawsuit by the Orca Relief Citizens’ Alliance of San Juan County.
“The species’ alarming rate of decline in recent years means additional protections are urgently needed to prevent the orcas’ extinction,” the lawsuit states.
