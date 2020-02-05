Spending $300 every day to avoid long-term agony is impossible for most people, but it’s a reality facing many who become addicted to opioids.
Some take prescribed drugs such as oxycodone to manage pain, but what began as help became horror as more and more people became addicted. Without prescriptions, buying enough pills on the street to manage advanced addiction can cost far more than the average wage for a healthy, working person.
Heroin, closer to $20 a day, often becomes the alternative.
It isn’t simply a matter of stopping use of the drugs. The withdrawal is
brutal and can last years.
But there is help, according to local leaders around Skagit County who aim to educate the community on opioid use, prevention and treatment.
Leaders from Skagit County, the City of Anacortes and the Anacortes Police Department came together last week to talk to the community about opioid use and prevention. They talked about how people get addicted, what happens to their bodies, why some turn to street drugs and the path to recovery.
The talk is just one that Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel said he hopes to host. If the community wants to learn more, there are experts willing to share, he said.
Speakers included Skagit County Public Health Officer Howard Leibrand, Skagit County Public Health Population Health Trust Facilitator Kristen Ekstran and APD K-9 Officer Tyler Hatcher.
According to a study by the University of Washington, at least 57% of people currently using heroin were dependent on prescription opioids first.
Leibrand talked about how opioid addiction happens. When a person takes pain medication, receptors start increasing in the body. Soon, the body needs more of the same drug to feel the same relief. After awhile, not getting enough causes withdrawal symptoms. They won’t feel good and will crave the medication, Leibrand said.
That’s how substance abuse disorder starts.
When a prescription runs out, those who are addicted turn to the streets, Leibrand said. Pills on the street can cost around $200-$300 a day, he said. That compares to the roughly $20 for heroin as a substitute.
“You will do anything you need to do, because it’s so terrible if you don’t,” Leibrand said.
Substance abuse disorder is a disease like any other, Ekstran said. Work is being done in Skagit County to deal with this problem, and the Population Health Trust is working with community leaders to find solutions, Ekstran said.
Ekstran shared some ways that people could protect themselves against substance abuse disorders. Anyone receiving a prescription for pain medication should only ask for a three- to seven-day supply (about 10 pills), she said. And they should take the lowest dose for the fewest possible number of days. She also encouraged people to talk to their doctors about prescription-free pain management.
The path back
Getting clean is possible, but it can take one to two years for the body to go back to normal, Leibrand said. So without some sort of replacement drug (medication-assisted treatment), the person would feel effects of withdrawal for those two years.
Leibrand most often prescribes Suboxone, which offers relief without the addicting side effects, he said. It also doesn’t continue to build receptors in the brain, which allows the person’s tolerance for the drug to fade. Over time, the dependence on the drug can be scaled down.
With a medication-assisted therapy, the body can step away from that craving until the person no longer needs it to get through their days.
“The body is allowed to heal,” Leibrand said.
At the start of therapy, the amount of drug an opioid-dependent person takes can be 40 times what a non-user could handle.
“If I took the dose most of my patients do, I would die,” Leibrand said.
Just trying to kick the disorder on their own doesn’t work for most people, Leibrand said. The medication helps the body transition, and makes it more likely the patient will take part in other forms of help and therapy.
One of the places to receive medication-assisted treatment in this area is the didgwalic Wellness Center, run by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. The facility offers access to medication, as well as primary care, social workers and other therapists and support groups to aid help with substance abuse disorders.
Residents can help prevent pills from falling into the wrong hands by storing medicine safely and taking unused pills to secure return areas in the county.
Skagit County
opioid facts
In 2017, there were 309 documented overdoses in Skagit County, Ekstram said. Eleven were fatal. Between 2009 and 2017, an average of 14 people died each year from a fatal overdose.
Last year, the county saw 18 fatal overdoses. There were three fatal overdoses in a three-day period this January.
One of the ways to prevent those overdoses from killing people is the distribution of naloxone kits, Ekstran said. Phoenix Recovery Services in Mount Vernon distributes kits to people in the community and to law enforcement. Between January and November 2019, Phoenix Recovery referred 87 people to treatment. In that same time period, it handed out 489 naloxone kits.
Between Feb. 2016 and Nov. 2018, Phoenix Recovery naloxone kits reversed 270 overdoses. In Skagit County, one overdose was reversed for every five naloxone kits distributed by Phoenix Recovery, Ekstran said.
Anacortes Police officers carry naloxone kits, Hatcher said. He carries one for himself and one for T-Bone, his K-9 partner that sniffs out drugs.
