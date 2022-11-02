When it comes to the housing crisis, problems fall into two sometimes-connected categories — housing affordability and housing availability, according to Anacortes City Council member Ryan Walters.
Anacortes has both problems.
"They are twin concepts, but they are both important and distinct," he said.
Walters was a panelist at a "Housing for Our Whole Community" talk, hosted by the Skagit League of Women's Voters, at Anacortes City Hall on Oct. 25.
A family spending more than 30% of its household income on housing costs (rent or a mortgage and utilities), is considered cost-burdened. People in that scenario have a tougher time if other critical or non-discretionary costs come up, Walters said. They are also more likely to experience homelessness, he said.
In Anacortes, 30% of households fall into that category, with 13% spending more than 50% of their income on housing alone, Walters said.
Inflation and a low vacancy rate are among the reasons the housing issue is hitting Anacortes so hard, he said. Also, there are not enough small units available.
Housing costs
Between 2012 and 2020, housing prices increased by 70%, but the area median income has not risen nearly as much, Walters said.
Housing affordability problems can lead to market failure, eventually causing home values to plummet, he said. When essential workers can't live here, the issues grow. There is more commuter traffic, and a disaster or some other emergency could cut off access to Anacortes because many hospital staff members would not be able to get here.
When it comes to service workers, Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Anacortes Family Center, said a new building in town will offer a little relief. The center has three stages (emergency shelter, transitional housing and affordable housing) and will soon open its newest building, which has units for rent as well as childcare on the bottom floor. Some units will be earmarked only for income-eligible workers at Island Health, which is just across the street.
Service workers of all kinds are affected by the housing dilemma, and many cannot afford to live here, said Allen Rhoades, owner of the Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery. When units cost $1,500 or more at the lowest, service industry employers can't pay their employees enough to afford it.
Of his 31 employees, he said about 29% live in Anacortes on their own and another 32% live in Anacortes but with their parents or family. About 23% live outside of Anacortes on their own and 10% live outside of town with family. One lives in an RV in town, and another just moved from outside of Anacortes into an Anacortes Housing Authority apartment.
The Anacortes City Council is working on ways to help, including creating more opportunities for multifamily housing. This housing can be integrated into communities and help keep neighborhoods have the same feel while providing more places to live, he said.
The Family Center is always looking for ways to help its clients and community members who are most vulnerable, Johnson said.
Rents and housing prices have jumped in the last few years among for-profit landlords and sellers. But prices through a nonprofit like the Anacortes Family Center are stable, allowing renters to know how to plan, he said.
The Family Center also works with people who may not have enough for a deposit or a great rental history. They can build a good rental history while saving up for the deposit plus first and last months' rent that is typically required to get into in a private rental.
Funding from the 1/10th of 1% of sales tax that goes to affordable housing, passed by the city voters, helps nonprofits continue to provide those homes and stability for people, Johnson said.
Upcoming projects are coming for the Anacortes Housing Authority (which currently has more than 200 people on its waiting list), the Family Center and the Skagit Habitat for Humanity.
Cascading effects
Housing prices come down to more than just demand, said Josh Baldwin with Quantum Construction.
Homebuilders are also facing rising costs. Even just $1,000 more on a home price can put it out of range for thousands more people, Baldwin said.
In Anacortes, where land is limited, the price of just the soil is high. Then, there is the cost of labor and of materials.
Construction crews, like many industries, are having staffing issues. Staffing shortages mean challenges completing projects and other costs associated with it, Baldwin said.
"Labor costs are simply going to be high due to a shortage of skilled workers," he said.
Materials are also much higher now and sometimes unavailable, he said.
These aren't costs that will just go away quickly, he said.
Density can help ease the problem, Baldwin said. Building multifamily homes is a way to house multiple families for a lower cost than building single-family homes, he said.
Pushing for change
But density is not always welcome.
Elizabeth Jennings with Community Action said it's important people understand that a community is stronger when people can afford to live where they work and where their kids go to school.
Advocacy is the key to helping people become comfortable with more multifamily homes going in, she said.
Community Action provides resources like housing assistance and helping people fill out paperwork to receive all the help they can get, she said. Ending poverty and homelessness in the community is going to take everyone, she said.
She had the attendees at the forum repeat multiple times what they can say to help people accept that change may be coming in order to house people.
"We are all better off when everyone who lives and works in Skagit County has a safe and affordable place to call home," she said.
That could mean families who can't afford prices going up but also older adults who want to downsize but can't find smaller, affordable places in a town they have called home for decades, she said.
Things are not hopeless, but it's going to take help and getting the word out, she said. The more people that say yes to solutions like density and policy changes means more homes for people, she said.
Putting a face to the problem also helps, Johnson said. In some cases, people don't see the problem as relevant to them. But everyone knows someone affected by the housing struggle, like a college student coming back to live with family because they can't afford their own place or a barista who works at a coffee shop in town but can't afford to live here, he said.
Putting that face on the problem makes it "more relatable and understandable," he said.
Tina Tate, with the Skagit Habitat for Humanity, said the role of Habitat for Humanity is to build homes and sell them at reasonable rates to families who would otherwise not be able to own one, she said.
The owners put in sweat equity and are able to live in home that can't be taken away from them due to rent increases or other outside forces, she said.
Soon, the organization is planning to build its first home in Anacortes. Traditionally, the group builds a home or two a year, but they are hoping to increase that dramatically in the future. That will mean multifamily housing, she said. Land is hard to get, but other costs decrease when it's not a single-family home, she said.
Tate said advocacy is a big thing. It helps policies get passed and helps nonprofits continue to do their work, she said.
