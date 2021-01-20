Businesses and public agencies found innovative ways to get their jobs done during the COVID-19 pandemic — and many of those efficiencies and practices will continue after the pandemic is over.
Zoom and Microsoft Teams have become ubiquitous platforms. Mayors and county officials meet online, saving as much as two hours of their day. Anacortes residents participate in City Council meetings online, and builders submit permit applications electronically. Samish Nation tribal members living outside the area, some as far away as Alaska, come home virtually for online language, drum-making and weaving classes.
Here are some of the efficiencies that emerged from the pandemic:
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere:
“All our online meetings are good. I used to have to drive for an hour for a one-hour meeting and then drive back for another hour, for a total of three hours. Now I can do a meeting online, and it takes one hour. These are meetings with the other mayors and county commissioners, and we have found many of these online meetings are a better use of our time. I do look forward to having a council meeting (in person). I think that’s important to do in-person for public participation, so that has been a downside. I’m looking forward to getting the City Council chambers open.
“The other thing that we’ve done very well is online payment for utility bills, and building permits and plan approval. The community has adapted very quickly, and we’re actually doing approvals in the planning and billing departments much quicker than during pre-COVID. So we have found some efficiencies, and we’re happy with that.
“We also found at the library we were able to do incredible programming virtually. I would like to continue some of that when we reopen the library for full service.”
Anacortes Police Chief John Small:
“We purchased an electronic fingerprinting machine with funding from the CARES Act. It can be done through a window. It’s safer, it’s hands-free for us, we get results back faster.
“Going forward, we will continue sanitizing our work spaces and our cars and be more cognizant of keeping things clean and neat. I think that’s going to be our future.”
Anacortes Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy:
“A lot of our meetings (with other fire departments) have gone to a virtual platform. That is beneficial because you don’t have to drive across the valley; that’s proven to be a waste of time. There will still need to be some in-person stuff, but in the future, a hybrid is going to be the way to go.”
Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish:
“I am sure there will be practices that we will maintain. We find that online meetings are not great for complex discussions but can be good nuts and bolts discussions. When the pandemic is over, we may consider using online meeting structures for internal meetings (quick updates, nuts and bolts, etc..). We may also consider them for informational sessions for families and community.”
Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra:
“Meeting with consultants through video calls (Zoom, GoToMeetings, Teams) will continue, and has been a great way to cut down on travel expense both for us and the consultants.”
Laura Moroney, communications director, Island Hospital:
“Telemedicine was stood up very quickly in April in response to the pandemic, and we don’t foresee it going away at all. It’s been a very successful program.”
“We are in the final phase of solidifying the tele-ICU contract and program.”
“Right now, the recommendation from the CDC is to continue wearing face masks and continue practicing all social distancing guidelines. We anticipate face masks will be here throughout this year.”
Samish Indian Nation Chairman Tom Wooten:
“If you look for the silver lining, I would have to say the ability to outreach and engage with our tribal citizens has been a blessing. We’ve been doing cultural classes and history talks online, and people gather online weekly to chat and do crafts together through Microsoft Teams. We’ve reached 41 families that had never engaged before because they live outside the area. This year, we had a first-ever virtual General Council meeting.
“To maintain that outreach in the future, I see a blend of in-person and virtual — for those that live close, come by and share a meal. If you can’t, we’ll bring you in. Before, that would not have been possible.”
Kelly Popólxmot Hall, language program manager, Samish Indian Nation:
“I feel like 2020 gave me the opportunity to connect with a lot of tribal citizens who don’t live near Anacortes — people we don’t see at in-person events because they live outside the area. There is interest that is farther-reaching than we knew before.
“(Technology) has allowed me to have two awesome interns that aren’t on-site workers. It’s also allowed me to experiment with some online teaching techniques I didn’t believe in before. It opened my eyes to alternative ways of doing things.
“Another amazing thing that has come out of 2020 is my ability to work virtually with first-language speakers and second-language learners in Canada for most of this year.”
— Anacortes American staff writer Richard Walker contributed to this report
