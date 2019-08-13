0814 Fidalgo Bay Day

Go to Fidalgo Bay Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Fidalgo Bay Resort, and learn about the creatures that call Fidalgo Bay home. (File photo)

Learn about the inhabitants of our local waters at Fidalgo Bay Day Take a look at the creatures that live within Fidalgo Bay, hear stories about the history of the area, make crafts and enjoy a barbecue lunch at the 16th annual Fidalgo Bay Day.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road, Anacortes.

Admission is free.

The event coincides with National Estuaries Day and features Friends of Skagit Beaches Trail Tales docent stations along the Tommy Thompson Trail, beach-seining demonstrations, a virtual-reality diving experience, kid-friendly craft tables, games, and local projects. Attendees can learn about volunteer opportunities at educational exhibits.

Fidalgo Bay Day is an educational event of the county Marine Resources Committee, funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through Puget Sound Partnership.

Information: 360-416-1462.

