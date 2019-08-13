Learn about the inhabitants of our local waters at Fidalgo Bay Day Take a look at the creatures that live within Fidalgo Bay, hear stories about the history of the area, make crafts and enjoy a barbecue lunch at the 16th annual Fidalgo Bay Day.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road, Anacortes.
Admission is free.
The event coincides with National Estuaries Day and features Friends of Skagit Beaches Trail Tales docent stations along the Tommy Thompson Trail, beach-seining demonstrations, a virtual-reality diving experience, kid-friendly craft tables, games, and local projects. Attendees can learn about volunteer opportunities at educational exhibits.
Fidalgo Bay Day is an educational event of the county Marine Resources Committee, funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through Puget Sound Partnership.
Information: 360-416-1462.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.