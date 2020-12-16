Legislators from the 40th District have received 2021 assignments to committees that have influence over issues of major importance to this area.
The assignments are posted on the state Senate and House Democrats websites. The assignments are made by Senate and House leadership.
Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, will serve as vice chair of the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee. She will also serve on the Senate’s Housing & Local Government Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee.
The Senate Transportation Committee assignment is of particular importance to Anacortes — home to a state ferry terminal and the Guemes Island Ferry — because it considers issues related to transportation policy, the transportation budget, and revenue sources for transportation funding.
Lekanoff, who is Tlingit and is the only Indigenous person in the Legislature, will serve as vice chair of the House’s State Government and Tribal Relations Committee. She was also appointed to the House Appropriations Committee and reappointed to the Rural Development, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Committee.
“I am committed to working with our 29 federally-recognized tribes to ensure that our state government works hand in hand with our tribal and local communities to serve the people of Washington in an efficient and transparent manner,” she said in an announcement of the committee assignments. “Serving on the budget-making Appropriations Committee will be critical in sharing the voice of the 40th District as Washington faces one of the worst economic crises in state history.”
State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, was appointed to the House Energy & Environment Committee, the House Finance Committee, and the House Transportation Committee.
“Washington state is poised to lead the nation in turning the tide on climate change and create thousands of living wage jobs,” Ramel said in an announcement of the committee assignments.
All three were elected or reelected on Nov. 3.
Lovelett, appointed to the Senate in January 2019, was elected to a full four-year term. Ramel, appointed in January 2020 to the House, was elected to a full two-year term. Lekanoff was unopposed for a second term in the House.
