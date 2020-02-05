0205 Lekanoff
Rep. Debra Lekanoff listens to testimony Feb. 22, 2019 during a hearing before the House Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee. (Washington State Democrats)

State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, will host a live telephone Town Hall 6-7 p.m. Feb. 5.

Lekanoff’s automated system will call landlines in the district. A resident picking up will be able to listen live and ask a question. Or a resident can call 877-229-8493 and use the ID code: 116359. Those without landlines can sign up to be called when the event begins at vekeo.com/WHDC40/.

According to Lekanoff’s office, participants will learn about what’s happening in Olympia, can share their priorities with Lekanoff and ask questions.

Lekanoff is vice chair of the House Committee on Energy & Environment and co-chair of the Joint Legislative Task Force on Water Supply. She also is a member of the House Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee and the House Capital Budget Committee.

