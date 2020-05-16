State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, of the 40th Legislative District is unopposed for reelection. And District Court Judge Tom Verge is unopposed in his bid to succeed the retiring Dave Needy on the Superior Court.
But other positions on the ballot this year drew multiple candidates — including eight for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2; and five for Skagit Public Utility District commissioner, District 1.
The candidate filing period ended Friday for the 2020 election. Positions with three or more candidates will be on the primary election ballot on Aug. 4. The two top vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
These are the candidates who filed by the deadline Friday (candidates listed alphabetically).
Legislative District 40, State Representative, Position 1
- Debra Lekanoff, Democrat, Bow (incumbent).
Legislative District 40, State Representative, Position 2
- Russ Dzialo, Republican, Bellingham (professional driver, Boy Scout leader).
- Alex Ramel, Democrat, Bellingham (incumbent).
Legislative District 40, State Senator
- Charles Carrell, Republican, Burlington (Snohomish County sheriff's deputy).
- Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett, Democrat, Anacortes (incumbent).
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2
- Jason Call, Democrat, Marysville (high school math teacher).
- James Dean Golder, Republican, Oak Harbor (precinct committee officer).
- Cody Hart, Republican, Sedro-Woolley (engineer).
- Timothy S. Hazelo, Republican, Oak Harbor (retired Navy).
- Kari Ilonummi, Republican, Arlington (legal assistant).
- Carrie R. Kennedy, Republican, Oak Harbor.
- Rick Larsen, Democrat, Everett (incumbent).
- Tim Uy, Republican, Bellingham.
Skagit Public Utility District, District 1
- Kenneth Goodwin, Anacortes (Port of Anacortes commissioner).
- Wim Houppermans, Anacortes (engineer).
- Andrew Miller, Mount Vernon (entrepreneur).
- Bryce Nickel, Anacortes (education coordinator, Boys & Girls Clubs).
- Rick Pitt, Burlington (lawyer).
Skagit County Board of County Commissioners, District 1
- Johnny Archibald, No Party Preference, Anacortes (business owner).
- Mark Lundsten, Democrat, Anacortes (county planning commissioner).
- Ron Wesen, Republican, Bow (incumbent).
Skagit County Board of County Commissioners, District 2
- Peter Browning, No Party Preference, Mount Vernon (chamber of commerce CEO).
- Kenneth A. Dahlstedt, Democrat, Mount Vernon (incumbent).
- Mary A. Hudson, Democrat, Mount Vernon (city council member).
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 1
- Brian L. Stiles, Sedro-Woolley (incumbent).
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 2
- Laura Riquelme, Mount Vernon (incumbent).
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3
- Tom Seguine, Mount Vernon (lawyer).
- Heather D. Shand Perkins, Mount Vernon (court commissioner).
- Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, Mount Vernon (public defender).
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 4
- Tom Verge, Mount Vernon (District Court judge).
Precinct committee officers
- Numerous candidates filed for election as precinct committee officers for their political parties. PCO positions that didn't attract candidates will be filled by appointment by the political party. For a list of PCO candidates, go to https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateList.aspx?e=865&c=29.
