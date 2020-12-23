The following is a look at campaign contributions to candidates during the 2020 election:
• State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, ran unopposed for a second term in the state House of Representatives, but the 40th District legislator also raised the most money of local candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.
The contributions leave her well-financed for a campaign for a third term in 2022.
Lekanoff, the only Indigenous person in the state Legislature, reported $128,934 in cash contributions and $96,639 in campaign expenditures. The bulk of contributions and expenses came before it was clear she would be unopposed for reelection.
She spent $51,073.50 on her campaign between January and the August primary, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission database. Her largest expenses were for campaign consulting. After the primary, contributions slowed, and she transferred $40,000 to a surplus fund account for future campaigns. Her campaign incurred $5,565.50 in expenses between the primary and general election.
Of the contributions, $57,200 came from political action committees, $41,807 from individuals, $16,300 from businesses, $11,392 from unions and $1,430 from the Democratic Party, according to state Public Disclosure Commission database. Twenty-three contributors gave $2,000 each to Lekanoff’s campaign, among them 10 tribal governments, the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council, the Washington Education Association, the Washington Forest Protection Association, Puget Sound Energy and Puget Sound Pilots.
• State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, appointed in January 2019 to complete the term vacated by Kevin Ranker, was elected on Nov. 3 to a full four-year term. She reported $93,815.02 in cash contributions and $47,157.70 in campaign expenditures. Of the contributions, $39,625 came from businesses, $28,059 from individuals, $21,800 from political action committees, $2,800 from unions, and $1,430 from the Democratic Party.
Eleven contributors gave $2,000 each to the former Anacortes City Council member’s campaign, among them the Muckleshoot Tribe, the Puyallup Tribe, the Washington Federation of State Employees, Amazon.com Services, Washington Education Association and Puget Sound Pilots.
• State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, appointed in January 2020 to complete the term vacated by Jeff Morris, was elected to a full two-year term. He reported $92,802 in cash contributions and $79,118 in campaign expenditures. Of the contributions, $51,310 came from individuals and $19,691 from political action committees.
Ramel received 10 contributions of $2,000; among the donors were the Washington Education Association, Service Employees International Union and Washington Beer & Wine Distributors Association.
• County Commissioner Ron Wesen, R-Bow, reported $74,063 in cash contributions and $68,817 in campaign expenditures. Of the contributions, $40,701 came from individuals, $17,415 from the Republican Party, and $2,000 from political action committees.
The Skagit County Republican Party contributed $9,915 in in-kind donations and $7,500 in cash donations to Wesen’s campaign. William and Pam Doddridge of Anacortes contributed $6,000 to Wesen’s campaign: $2,000 and $1,000 in individual donations and $1,000 each from their companies — Goldenwest Diamond Corp. (also known as The Jewelry Exchange), Pacific Nut Co., and Wild Bill’s Aviation.
Other $1,000 donors to Wesen’s campaign included Skagit Farmland, Skagit Valley Farm Cooling, Skagit Valley Farm, SRV Construction, Tesoro and Washington Association of Realtors.
• County Commissioner-elect Peter Browning of Mount Vernon reported $25,226 in cash contributions — in addition, he loaned his campaign $5,000 — and expenditures of $26,884. Of the contributions, $16,668 came from individuals, $5,400 from businesses and $2,000 from political action committees.
Browning, who stated no party preference during his campaign, received contributions of $1,000 each from 11 donors, among them SRV Construction, Washington Association of Realtors, Skagit Valley Farm Cooling, and Skagit Valley Farm. Contributions also included $1,000 each from the Doddridges and $500 from the Skagit County Republican Party.
• Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, Skagit County’s newest Superior Court judge, reported $107,735 in cash contributions — she also loaned her campaign $6,000 — and expenditures of $107,795.
• Andrew Miller, elected to the Skagit Public Utility District Commission, reported $8,463 in cash contributions and $7,763 in campaign expenditures. Of his contributions, $5,430 came from individuals, $1,500 from the Republican Party, and $1,000 from political action committees.
Miller’s two largest contributions came from the Skagit County Republican Party, $1,500; and the Washington Association of Realtors, $1,000.
