I was delighted to see Mark Lundsten’s high vote count for county commissioner in our recent primary. It’s now possible that our unique island will finally be represented in county decisions.
However, I have a suggestion – to assure full geographic representation in Skagit County forever, I’d recommend expanding the Board of Commissioners to five members who are elected by a specific geographic area.
Our county commissioners have to guide an unusually diverse mix of locations with dramatically different physical and taxpayer needs such as zoning, water, homelessness, ageing, flooding, etc.
While the county commissioners’ job is to address and balance these needs, it is vitally important that each commissioner is deeply knowledgeable when representing. Remember: No taxation without representation. For too long, our island has been underrepresented at the county level.
Carol Harrington
Anacortes
